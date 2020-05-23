An earlier version of iOS 14 has been floating on the Internet for months.

Security researchers, hackers and bloggers have had access to an early version of iOS 14 since "at least February," according to Vice. There have already been a lot of iOS 14 leaks in recent months, and it seems possible that the information is coming from this initial version of the operating system.

It is common for small news about Apple software updates to leak in the months and weeks before Apple officially reveals them. But it's quite unusual for a full pre-release iOS version to hit the web months before its announcement, and this may be the first time it's happened this far in advance, according to a source mentioned in ViceThe report

The current leaked features for iOS 14 include a new fitness app, a PencilKit API for the company's stylus, iMessage updates, a new home screen view, the ability to test third-party apps by scanning a QR code. , an iCloud Keychain review, and more. However, if these leaked features were based on this leaked version of iOS December 14, there is always a chance that Apple may delay or remove any one of them before the official launch of the new operating system.

In previous years, Apple has shared the first developer beta of the upcoming iOS version at its World Developers Conference in June, and it seems likely to be like this again at this year's WWDC, which begins on June 22 only. online event. "Now in its 31st year, WWDC20 will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers around the world to have early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS," Apple said in a recent press release. Apple typically releases the next version of iOS to the public in the fall along with new iPhone models.