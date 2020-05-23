Americans divided on how to respond – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdefe8074bb7c9ef288f2a3d6fa38403613% %MINIFYHTMLdefe8074bb7c9ef288f2a3d6fa38403613%

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump visited one of his golf clubs Saturday at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, while urging the US states. USA To reopen after blockages related to the coronavirus. However, many Americans remained cautious as the number of confirmed cases across the country exceeded 1.6 million.

In California, where many businesses and recreational activities are reopening, Los Angeles County officials said they would maintain strict restrictions until July 4. Some religious leaders questioned Trump's statement that places of worship are "essential,quot; and should resume services in person. this weekend.

"Being at the epicenter of this pandemic and to protect our flock, we advise that congregations remain closed until more accurate and uniform information is provided," said Bishop Paul Egensteiner, who oversees the Evangelical Lutheran Church in congregations of States United in hitting the New York City region.

Rain slowed the start of the holiday weekend in the Northeast US. USA, where the newly reopened beaches were expected to draw crowds of people and test the effectiveness of social distancing rules.

However, Trump visited one of his private golf clubs for the first time during a pandemic: the Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia. He's been pushing for state and local leaders to reopen completely after months after strict closings and restrictions.

Abroad, there was mixed news. New coronavirus cases in China dropped to zero on Saturday for the first time since the outbreak began, but increased in India and overwhelmed hospitals in Latin America.

In countries with weak health systems, impoverished populations and little clean water, fighting the virus is increasingly difficult.

“I am a mother, if I do not go out to sell, my children will not have food to eat. I am forced to come and go here to sell products, despite the danger we are in, "said Nagnouma Kante, a market vendor in the Guinean capital Conakry.

Turkey imposed its toughest closure measures until Saturday for the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, and Yemen's Houthi rebels urged believers to wear masks and stay indoors as authorities try to contain the infections at a time usually marked by multi-generational days. banquet and collective prayer.

Many governments are easing restrictions by facing political backlash and historic recessions caused by the battle against the virus. In just a few months, the pandemic has killed at least 338,000 people worldwide and infected more than 5.2 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. It says that more than 96,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

In Germany, which has received praise for its handling of the virus, seven people appear to have been infected at a restaurant in the northwest of the country. It would be the first known case since restaurants began reopening two weeks ago.

And in Frankfurt, more than 40 people tested positive after a church service of the Baptist Christian Evangelical congregation on May 10. The city health office said one is hospitalized.

A church leader said the community had followed all the hygiene rules, but had canceled all meetings and is now holding online services. Authorities near Hanau suspended planned Muslim prayers for a stadium on Sunday as a precaution.

Religious events helped spread the virus early in the pandemic, and resuming church meetings is a particularly thorny subject.

Aware of evangelical Christians who are key to his support base before the November election, Trump on Friday called the houses of worship "essential,quot; and urged governors to allow them to reopen this weekend. However, leaders of many denominations have said they plan to move gradually and cautiously.

France allowed in-person services to resume starting Saturday after a legal challenge to the government's ban on meetings in places of worship.

One of the world's major pilgrimage sites is reopening on Sunday: the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site where Christians believe that Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected.

Latin America is the latest epicenter of the virus, and experts point to the limits of government action in a region where millions have informal jobs and many police forces are weak or corrupt and cannot impose restrictions.

Brazil and Mexico reported a record number of infections and deaths almost daily this week, fueling criticism of their presidents for limited closings. But infections also increased and intensive care units were flooded in Peru, Chile and Ecuador, all countries were praised for the imposition of aggressive and early trade closings and quarantines.

Concerns are mounting in India, where new cases showed another record jump on Saturday, topping 6,000 for the second consecutive day as the two-month blockade has eased. States with relatively few cases have seen spikes in recent days when residents, including migrant workers who ride special trains, have returned home.

While some countries face a second wave of infections, Russia is still suffering from the first, reporting more than 9,000 new cases daily on Saturday.

In the United States, some regions are opening faster than others. California is preparing its wineries for visitors next week, and Las Vegas casinos could reopen on June 4.

New Yorkers got an unexpected postponement after Governor Andrew Cuomo eased the virus-ravaged state ban on meetings in time for Memorial Day weekend, when Americans honor fallen military service members, They picnic and head outdoors in what is traditionally considered the start of summer.

Some families planned to go to beaches or national parks for the first time since the virus occurred, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was scheduled to visit the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Moulson reported from Berlin and Charlton from Paris. Associated Press writers from around the world contributed.

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.