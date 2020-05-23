Americans divided on how to respond – Up News Info

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump visited one of his golf clubs Saturday at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, while urging the US states. USA To reopen after blockages related to the coronavirus. However, many Americans remained cautious as the number of confirmed cases across the country exceeded 1.6 million.

In California, where many businesses and recreational activities are reopening, Los Angeles County officials said they would maintain strict restrictions until July 4. Some religious leaders questioned Trump's statement that places of worship are "essential,quot; and should resume services in person. this weekend.

"Being at the epicenter of this pandemic and to protect our flock, we advise that congregations remain closed until more accurate and uniform information is provided," said Bishop Paul Egensteiner, who oversees the Evangelical Lutheran Church in congregations of States United in hitting the New York City region.

Rain slowed the start of the holiday weekend in the Northeast US. USA, where the newly reopened beaches were expected to draw crowds of people and test the effectiveness of social distancing rules.

However, Trump visited one of his private golf clubs for the first time during a pandemic: the Trump National Golf Club in Northern Virginia. He's been pushing for state and local leaders to reopen completely after months after strict closings and restrictions.

Abroad, there was mixed news. New coronavirus cases in China dropped to zero on Saturday for the first time since the outbreak began, but increased in India and overwhelmed hospitals in Latin America.

In countries with weak health systems, impoverished populations and little clean water, fighting the virus is increasingly difficult.

“I am a mother, if I do not go out to sell, my children will not have food to eat. I am forced to come and go here to sell products, despite the danger we are in, "said Nagnouma Kante, a market vendor in the Guinean capital Conakry.

Turkey imposed its toughest closure measures until Saturday for the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, and Yemen's Houthi rebels urged believers to wear masks and stay indoors as authorities try to contain the infections at a time usually marked by multi-generational days. banquet and collective prayer.

Many governments are easing restrictions by facing political backlash and historic recessions caused by the battle against the virus. In just a few months, the pandemic has killed at least 338,000 people worldwide and infected more than 5.2 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. It says that more than 96,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

