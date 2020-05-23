Americans are drinking more. Artisan distillers do not receive love.

We have seen the memes about quarantinis, we have seen Ina Garten and her worldly cosmo, also the essential worker of Wine O’Clock, Barbie. According to market research firm Nielsen, sales of alcoholic beverages increased 55 percent in the week ending March 21, one of the first weeks to close, and online sales of alcohol in the United States increased nearly five times in April compared to the same period last year. .

Drizly alcohol delivery app says sales increased 485 percent through mid-April. And the data analysis firm at Market says light beer sales have skyrocketed, with Anheuser-Busch Busch Light sales experiencing a 44 increase in the past two months.

Restaurants and bars are waking up from a long sleep, but our livers have been working overtime during the pandemic.

However, one category has had little increase in sales and consumption. American artisan distillers have seen a sharp drop in sales, worrying industry insiders that many distilleries will not overcome the economic and pandemic crisis.

According to the United States Distilled Spirits Council and the American Distilling Institute, distilleries are experiencing significant layoffs and sales declines.

"The narrative had been that people were buying all kinds of spirits, but we were skeptical," said Scott Harris, co-owner of Catoctin Creek Distilling in Purcellville, Virginia, which makes its flagship Roundstone Rye, as well as gin and brandy. "The market has changed seismically."

He said that before the pandemic, the company sold 60 percent of its product to liquor stores and 40 percent to restaurants and bars. In April, Catoctin did not sell to a single restaurant or bar, he said.

"Seeing it really is devastating," he said.

People heavily drink fancy things, small-production artisan spirits, in restaurants and bars, leaving themselves under the expert care of mixologists. At home, people are not messing around with amari and bitter so much, but are getting heavy with mangoes from less expensive family brands like Jim Beam or Smirnoff.

Restaurants returned 80 boxes of custom whiskey, bottles that had been made specifically for them, to Catoctin Creek in early March. And sales in the tasting room, which accounted for 20 to 25 percent of pre-pandemic revenue, disappeared entirely.

The company had scaled up to sell 100,000 bottles this year, but Harris said they will be lucky if they can repeat sales of 60,000 bottles last year.

They have drastically reduced staffing at the distillery and made hand sanitizer to keep their staff busy until the bulk ethanol and chemical denaturant, making the hand sanitizer undrinkable, became too expensive for worth it financially.

The saving grace, Harris said, is that on April 6 Virginia allowed distilleries to ship directly to consumers. The first day it was legal, the company received 80 orders. The next day 80 more.

"We have had to change our tasting room into a shipping room," said Harris.

Connecticut, Maryland, Montana, New York, and Oregon have also recently allowed distillers within the state to deliver directly to consumers.

Philip McDaniel, executive director of the St. Augustine Distillery, has not had that option. He said he has written to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to request legalization of the shipment, with no response. San Agustin is the state's largest artisanal distillery, but it is still small, McDaniel said, selling $ 7 million annually, with 50 percent of sales consisting of three bourbon and the rest spread between rum, a cane Florida sugar and a vodka.

He said that distributors or intermediaries put pressure on the legislature to maintain the current three-tier system whereby producers must work with distributors to bring product to retailers.

"The income from those direct consumer sales is what you need to survive now," said McDaniel. He explained that if a distiller can make a bottle of bourbon for $ 10 and sell it directly to a consumer at a retail price of $ 40, they can earn $ 30. But if the distiller must sell through a distributor, they generally only earn half of the retail price, reducing its withdrawal to just $ 10.

He said that if a craft distiller wants to make meaningful retail sales, it must back it up in the form of a price discount or financial investment to capture the premium store display.

National brands can pay for premium placement of commanders on liquor store websites and shelves, he said, which may partly explain the increase in their sales figures during the pandemic.

Jaime Windon, who runs Windon Distilling in St. Michaels, Maryland, and is also president of the Maryland Distillers Guild, said that with many liquor stores closed for in-person purchases, the chance of finding something new while browsing is over, for the time being. She said craft brands might not get full representation on liquor store websites, either.

"Liquor store owners can't reach craft brands to say," Do you have high-resolution photos? "It is a lot of preliminary work," he said.

But he also thinks that part of the dramatic drop in sales of artisan spirits is based on psychology.

"There is a difference between alcohol to feel good and alcohol pandemic," he said. “Artisanal distillers are charming spirits to savor and share with friends. If you're unemployed or don't know where your next salary will come from, crafts are perceived as a bit of a luxury. "

Windon has focused on direct deliveries and farmers markets, expanding from three to seven per week. She has had to fire most of her 15 staff, including the entire sales force.

You are concerned about what your tasting room will look like after the pandemic. With social distancing and consumer anxiety, it may not be feasible.

"If my tasting room is closed, I cannot communicate with customers," he said. “Artisan distillers trust the opportunity to really be with people. If you don't know me and can't prove it, you're not going to risk it. "

The Council of Distilled Spirits said that many of its members reported having canceled purchases of agricultural products or other supplies such as alembics, bottles and barrels.

Many artisanal distilleries have already been hit by retaliatory tariffs in the trade wars that made American products, including bourbon whiskey and rye, more expensive to import.

"There is no way to sweeten this news: the economic climate for the artisanal distillation industry is terrible," said Erik Owens, president of the American Distilling Institute, which represents more than 600 independently owned artisan distillers. Fortunately, many state governments have relaxed regulations to give distilleries some flexibility with their business models. This certainly helps, but we have a long way to go to make the once vibrant artisanal distillation sector booming again. ”