Amanda Bynes returns to social media after two months of treatment, says she's pursuing her bachelor's degree

After remaining silent on social media for two months, Amanda Bynes has turned to Instagram to update her fans on what has been happening in her life. Earlier this year, the She is the man Star told fans that she was engaged to a man named Paul Michael and she claimed they were expecting a baby. However, those posts have been removed, and during her absence on social media, Bynes' lawyer made it clear that the actress was not pregnant and was receiving mental health treatment.

On Saturday Bynes posted a new selfie and wrote in the caption that he was pursuing his bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. He explained that he was currently taking classes online and that he was trying to get a 4.0 grade point average.

Bynes also reminded fans that he was still working towards his goal of starting his own online store in the future.

"I spent the last 2 months on treatment," Bynes wrote. “I worked on coping skills to help me with my social anxiety that made me drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! Now I am living a life of transition and doing therapy during the week. Still committed to the love of my life Paul "I hope everyone stays safe!"

The 34-year-old post was the first that fans saw of her since March, when she and Michael announced they were waiting. Bynes and Michael appeared to have parted ways briefly after announcing their engagement on Valentine's Day, but now it appears the couple is back.

When the couple first released their pregnancy news, they shared an ultrasound photo, and Michael wrote in the caption, "Budding Baby." A source at the time said People She reported that Bynes was pregnant, but her lawyer David Esquibias said earlier this month that Bynes was not expecting a baby with Michael.

Bynes has been struggling with mental health issues for years, and has also had problems in the past with substance abuse. Bynes revealed on March 1 that she had been sober for 14 months, but after posting her pregnancy announcement, Esquibias issued a statement asking for privacy.

Esquibias revealed in his statement that Amanda Bynes was seeking treatment for "ongoing mental health problems."



