Amanda Bynes offers an update on her engagement, mental health and more

Amanda Bynes She has updated her fans about her love life, education, and mental health in a detailed Instagram post.
In fact, the 34-year-old man. She is the man star She said she is excited to work toward a degree from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, a private university in Los Angeles.
"Update: Get my FIDM degree," Bynes wrote alongside a selfie. "Taking classes online, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. I am looking forward to starting my online store in the future # goals."
Bynes also described the state of his mental health.
"I spent the last 2 months on treatment," Bynes said. "I worked on coping skills to help me with my social anxiety that led me to drop out of school months ago. I was back on track and doing well! Now I am living a life of transition and doing therapy during the week."
The actress also gave an update on her love life and her relationship with Paul Michael.
"Still committed to the love of my life Paul," she wrote with a pink emoji. "I hope everyone stays safe! I love you all!"
Bynes' hopeful update comes after a few months of trouble, including confusion in relationships and a pregnancy announcement that was retracted two months later by her lawyer, David Esquibias.
When Bynes announced the alleged pregnancy in March, the couple shared a photo of a sonogram, although they later deleted the image.
Shortly after that initial announcement, Esquibias also released a statement about the star's health.
"Any report that Amanda suffers from drug or alcohol addiction problems is completely false," her statement said at the time. "She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health problems. We ask for privacy during this time, and any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media so that Amanda can focus on improvement."
And as for Bynes' breakneck romance, it's unclear when or if that marriage ceremony will actually take place. A previously counted internal source ME! News that while Byne's parents are aware of their engagement, they are not approving their daughter to legally marry while they are under guardianship.
%MINIFYHTML09ab20e46532eb53c0c9e24879c2a78a14%