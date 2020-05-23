Amanda Bynes offers an update on her engagement, mental health and more

Amanda Bynes She has updated her fans about her love life, education, and mental health in a detailed Instagram post.

In fact, the 34-year-old man. She is the man star She said she is excited to work toward a degree from The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, a private university in Los Angeles.

"Update: Get my FIDM degree," Bynes wrote alongside a selfie. "Taking classes online, trying to get a 4.0 GPA. I am looking forward to starting my online store in the future # goals."

Bynes also described the state of his mental health.

"I spent the last 2 months on treatment," Bynes said. "I worked on coping skills to help me with my social anxiety that led me to drop out of school months ago. I was back on track and doing well! Now I am living a life of transition and doing therapy during the week."

The actress also gave an update on her love life and her relationship with Paul Michael.

"Still committed to the love of my life Paul," she wrote with a pink emoji. "I hope everyone stays safe! I love you all!"