Allison Janney is willing to work with Hugh Jackman again after Coronavirus blockade is lifted

Baptized as a fan of the star of & # 39; The Greatest Showman & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Bad Education & # 39; She remembers having so much fun getting a snack in her mouth when they filmed their first scene together.

Allison Janney Can't wait for the Hollywood running of the bulls to end so he can fish out other projects with his new crush Hugh jackman.

The two stars got together for the HBO movie "Bad Education"and Oscar winner Janney admits that Jackman reached the top of her list of co-stars with whom she would like to return to work.

"I have been a fan of him forever and finally working with Hugh in this way was a very exciting moment in my career," explains the actress. "I think Pam (her character) was in love with Frank (Hugh's character) and Allison was in love with Hugh Jackman!"

"It's fun flirting. I had a lot of fun working with Hugh. He was incredibly playful and he let me put the sandwich in his mouth in our first scene together, which was an improvisational moment. I knew it was his. Theater that would be great. to work ".

"I look forward to working with him many more times. I just hope Broadway reopens, because I really look forward to seeing him on & # 39; The Music Man & # 39 ;!"

Meanwhile, Janney revealed in a recent SAG Foundation Conversations interview that she had to buy her parents HBO, so they could see their daughter in "Bad Education," which is based on a New York magazine article about a scandal in embezzlement in Long Island public schools.

"We had to get my parents HBO because they didn't have it … and we saw it (movie) together and it was amazing to be able to see it with them," Janney explained. "We were really delighted that it was with HBO and we had no idea how much, right now, we would be happy if it was broadcast because of course no one can go to theaters during this COVID crisis that we are all going through." with and living together. "

"I'm actually wearing my mother's pajamas. I'm wearing my mother's lipstick from Maybelline 1970-something, because I didn't bring any makeup with me. I thought I was going to be here for five days and I'm here for eight weeks. "