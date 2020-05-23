Allen West, candidate for the presidency of the Texas Republican Party, involved in a motorcycle accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Allen West, candidate for the presidency of the Texas Republican Party, involved...

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen West, a former congressman and current candidate for president of the Texas Republican Party, has been involved in a motorcycle accident outside of Waco, his spokesman confirmed.

His spokesman said West's motorcycle was hit and he was taken to an area hospital.

West's current condition and more information about the accident were not immediately released.

"Team West here. We are receiving more information on this, but at the moment, we only ask for your prayers and positivity, ”read a tweet from his official account.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush also tweeted about the accident and said: “I just heard the news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Join me in sending prayers for a speedy recovery. #PrayersForAllen "

West is a retired lieutenant colonel in the US Army. USA And he was a representative of the US House of Representatives. USA In Florida from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently running for president of the Texas Republican Party.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

