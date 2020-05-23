Alexandra Cooper, her father's co-host, calls the controversy on her YouTube

Alexandra Cooper, the Call your daddy Co-host, he went to his YouTube channel on Friday night to say he signed a deal of his own with Barstool Sports to resume his podcast.

Cooper, 26, claimed that Franklyn, 28, allowed her HBO Sports executive boyfriend Peter Nelson to get too involved in business and things went downhill. Cooper and Sofia have not recorded a podcast since early April.

In her YouTube video, Alexandra said she was very excited to start working on the podcast again. Alexandra says she wished Sofia shared the same excitement over the deal as when she visited Dave Portnoy's rooftop a few weeks ago.

Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports, and he offered them a $ 500,000 base, other incentives, and also IP, but they turned it down. In the video you can watch below, Alexandra said that she and her friend were making nearly half a million dollars in the first year of doing the show.

Alexandra says that Sofia's boyfriend Nelson kept saying that they were way below what other podcast producers were doing in the industry.

It was at that time, Cooper said, that the 38-year-old man took over the negotiations and began demanding all kinds of things from Barstool, including $ 1 million each, plus marketing revenue and also all intellectual property rights. .

Cooper says Dave Portnoy was very upset. At that time, all negotiations with Barstool Sports stopped happening and Nelson started buying his program from other companies. Eventually, they met Portnoy once more on their roof terrace, but Cooper and Sofia had different aspirations for the show.

Franklyn thought it was a courtesy meeting to tell her the show was coming to an end, while Cooper saw it as an opportunity and still had an open mind. Portnoy extended the deal, and Cooper thought it was for the best, while Franklyn was not impressed.

The news comes at the same time as Dave Portnoy's announcement in which he addressed Alexandra's narrative of the Call your daddy story from start to finish.

