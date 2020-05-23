Alaska Baseball League cancels next summer season – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1ae7c23e3eacee78e546eaa40d7a4e4a13% %MINIFYHTML1ae7c23e3eacee78e546eaa40d7a4e4a13%

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Alaska Baseball League has canceled its summer season as the future of sports worldwide remains uncertain during the coronavirus pandemic.

"To operate this summer without the ability to keep everyone involved safe from exposure to the COVID-19 virus, we as a league have decided not to proceed this summer," reads the league's website.

The summer league season was scheduled to start on June 29.

The five-team league is made up of college players from most of the bottom 48, but also from places as far away as Taiwan. If the competition resumed in time, travel and housing would have been a logistical challenge during the seven weeks of play, KTVA-TV reported.

Mat-Su miners proposed a short season in July, and other teams have also expressed a desire to compete, authorities said. League teams are expected to contact state and local governments about the plan.

Even Major League Baseball is trying to formulate a plan for their players to return to the field.

%MINIFYHTML1ae7c23e3eacee78e546eaa40d7a4e4a14% %MINIFYHTML1ae7c23e3eacee78e546eaa40d7a4e4a14%

The Alaska Baseball League was founded in 1969 with five teams: Anchorage Bucs, Anchorage Glacier Pilots, Chugiak Chinooks, Mat-Su Miners, and Peninsula Oilers.