Alan Zweibel talks about the state of comedy and his new book, "Laugh Lines" – Up News Info

Alan Zweibel was an original Saturday night live Writer. He was co-creator and producer of It's the Garry Shandling show. He has won several Emmy and Writers Guild awards, has written 11 Tony-winning Broadway books and plays, and has created a few movies and television shows.

%MINIFYHTML56714880b008eae4e957342b8b1e786b13% %MINIFYHTML56714880b008eae4e957342b8b1e786b13%

Sure, you're saying. But what has he done for us lately?

For starters, you have accumulated those decades of comedy experiences in one memory, Laughter Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier (Abrams Press), with a foreword by Billy Crystal. He too waiting for a movie he co-wrote and co-produced with Crystal titled Here today starring Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. And, of course, he is promoting his memoirs.

Laughter lines details a remarkable writing career. Starting by providing witty phrases to the old Catskills comics, Zweibel takes us through his interactions with the original creators of SNL (including, highlights, Gilda Radner, her best friend and best-selling book theme) and her time. with Shandling, another review. effort.

Related story SNL offers Kim Jong-un's version of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; from ESPN in an uncast segment

The book covers the general ups and downs, it all comes with a deep personal understanding of the bold names he has worked with over the years, and he honestly shows himself about the times when those relationships and his own projects did not turn out. perfectly.

Zweibel answered some questions from Up News Info about the state of comedy and writing.

DEADLINE: You have worked in Hollywood and New York. Do you think Herman Mankiewicz's claim that "Millions must be caught here (Hollywood) and your only competition is idiots" is true? Was it ever?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: There are idiots everywhere. Hollywood New York. I guess there are even a handful of idiots in Montana. The trick, however, is to avoid them as much as possible. And the idiots you can't avoid? Well, tell them what they want to hear, and then mutter the word "idiot" as you walk away from them. What if they listen to you? It is not a problem. They'll think you're talking about someone else because they're, well, they're idiots.

DEADLINE: While you acknowledge in your book that your voice would not fit today, are you concerned that comedy has become too PC?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: I'm certainly not alone in believing that this PC business is drowning the life of comedy. The hypersensitivity that certain people possess regarding what is offensive is beyond good sense. Wasn't it more fun when everyone made fun of each other and then we all went out to eat? Comedy is about things that are imperfect, and that includes our differences. Tie our hands by putting things off limits and the irony is that you are being even more divisive.

DEADLINE: Do you feel like you've become more fun as you got older? Or is it like with athletes, you lose something as you get older?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: As you get older, it's often a different kind of grace when you stay true to who you are and write from there. As much as I still love SNL and watch it religiously, I couldn't write for that, these days I'd probably sound like an older man trying to figure out what would make kids laugh and sound fraudulent. On the other hand, Billy Crystal and I have just finished a film that we co-wrote that he directed and stars with Tiffany Haddish called "Here Today". It is a script that none of us could have written ten years ago because our life experiences did not include the situation in which the character of Billy was: a man who loses control of reality and wants to finish a book he is writing about his deceased wife before her words are gone. While the opening scenes with Tiffany are really fun, as their relationship grows and Billy's character problems become more severe, the humor takes on a different tone. And it was only because Billy and I had family members who were experiencing the onset of dementia that we were able to write those scenes where humor had an appropriate tone.

DEADLINE: What will happen to comedy if there are no comedy clubs, if the pandemic takes its toll?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: The stand-up world will suffer if there are no places to develop. To experiment. To fail The same with improvisation. These small clubs and theaters are sandy spaces where presentation is perfected and where words are arranged and rearranged before deciding on their order. A place where the public is a vital participant in the process by immediately informing you when your efforts are succeeding. Since this cannot be done in a vacuum. If these places disappear, I am afraid that young artists will have no choice but to go door to door to perfect their craft, which can be annoying for everyone involved..

DEADLINE: Why are there taboos in comedy?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: Okay, maybe there are. But I think they are subjective. What is morally corrupt for one person may not be offensive to another for the reason I said in Question # 6 that I answered before addressing this one. So I'm begging you, please don't make me repeat myself. I have a life full of people with many other things to do

DEADLINE: Has a joke ever offended you? What was the general theme if "yes"? If not, is it because of your understanding of the process of creating something meant to laugh, or …?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: The only "offensive" jokes that have really offended me are the ones that were misspelled. For me, it is not the theme but its execution. When I was with SNL, Michael O & # 39; Donoghue wrote some of the most "offensive" jokes I have ever heard (ie Professor Backwards was stabbed to death because no one answered his cries of "Pleh! Pleh!" ) But they were so brilliantly structured that you found yourself laughing.

DEADLINE: We have given you the power to choose five people for SNL from anywhere in time, the only rule is that they have never appeared before or written for the show. Who do you choose and why?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: Dorothy Parker, writer, I would love to hear what you would have to say about what is happening in today's world.

Harpo Marx – (actor) – It would have been fun if Harpo and Gilda did a non-verbal scene together. I would also have liked to see what Harpo looked like in color.

Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks: even if it's for a guest

appearance I think a younger audience should

get acquainted with 2000 year old man

Mort Sahl – (writer / performer) – I'd like to see one of his best satirists (or anyone else) do an editorial on Weekend Update .

God – (writer) – since I think Kate Mckinnon is a gift from God, I'd be curious to see what she writes for her.

DEADLINE: How has the internet affected young writers? Old writers?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: The internet is a great place for young and old writers to hang out and avoid writing for hours (even days) at a time.

DEADLINE: I was surprised that there was very little meanness in the book, even with an enemy like Roger Ebert. Isn't that a bit of a prerequisite for a great comedy?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: It is true that pettiness is a great ingredient for comedy, but my book is about my adventures in the world of comedy and the people I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with and that is different. Pettiness was not embedded in anything he had written. It is not a dominant character trait of mine. So while I thought Ebert's critique of "North" was a bit of a stretch, I finally made it work for me by writing about it and reading that critique on the nightly talk shows. For big laughs It took me a while to get there psychologically, but in that particular case it was how I handled it From Ebert meanness that made me look better. That said, he It was A little prick. Happy?

DEADLINE: Political humor has been around since there were politicians. But today, political humor often seems more like angry anger than an attempt to win laughter. Do you agree?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: I agree to some extent. People's extreme feelings are at a high point because it goes beyond politics. Her reactions are about a man whose moral bankruptcy is abhorrent to all decent homo sapiens. It's not about which side of the hall you sit on, but someone who, every time he's given the chance to show that he has a spark of humanity, never ceases to panic. This is not necessarily political humor, it is an expression of outrage.

DEADLINE: You live in New Jersey, but you still feel compelled to be known as a "New York writer." Can people only be fun if they live in New York or Los Angeles?

ALAN ZWEIBEL: Being a New York writer is not so much a matter of geography as it is a mentality. And that mindset can exist anywhere you live: it's easier to be more fun if you're surrounded by fun people. However, I wish there were some more fun people living in New Jersey so that they didn't have to pay as much money in tolls for the George Washington Bridge or the Lincoln Tunnel as often as I do.