Ahmaud Arbery's family is & # 39; grateful & # 39; for the arrest of the man who filmed his shooting

William 'Roddie' Bryan Jr., the man who recorded the deadly encounter between Ahmaud and the McMichaels, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

A third man has been arrested in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday, May 21, that William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., who recorded the deadly encounter between Ahmaud and the McMichaels, was arrested on charges of serious murder and a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. You will be admitted to the Glynn County Jail.

Ahmaud's family is happy about the news. In a statement, the family attorneys S. Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and L. Chris Stewart say: "We requested his arrest from the beginning of this process. His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to us . many across the country and after their exhaustive investigation, it was also clear to the GBI. "

The attorneys add that the family is relieved and "grateful for the GBI's diligence and the way they tirelessly searched for evidence in this case."

Roddie's attorney, Kevin Gough, previously upheld his client's innocence and claimed he was only a witness to the shooting. Kevin said Roddie was in his yard when he saw Ahmaud running, followed by a white truck with the McMichaels inside. Roddie followed them because he wanted a photo of Ahmaud, he said.

"There were several crimes in the neighborhood, and he didn't recognize it, and a vehicle he did recognize was following him," added Kevin.

Meanwhile, in a police report on the shooting, Gregory McMichael told an officer that at one point Ahmaud "started to backtrack in the direction he was coming from and 'Roddie' tried to block it, which was unsuccessful "

Gregory and his son Travis McMichael were previously arrested for the murder of Ahmaud, 25, in Glynn County, Georgia. He was running in a neighborhood near Brunswick when the McMichaels chased and confronted him after seeing him at a neighbor's house under construction. They told police they suspected him in a wave of robberies. However, the owner of the unfinished home said, "I have never had a police report [on my property], or anything stolen from my property, or any type of theft."