After watching 50,000 hours of Pac-Man, Nvidia's AI generated a playable clone

To rebuild Pac-Man you must look a lot Pac-man

You may be familiar with the Infinite Monkey Theorem, an often-quoted (and often incorrectly quoted) statement that thousands of monkeys could hit thousands of typewriters and ultimately produce a work of art equivalent to William Shakespeare. (Yes, the Simpsons did it.)

This week, Nvidia confirms that it has taken this theory very seriously with its own twist: an army of AI routines, dubbed GameGAN (short for "generative adversary networks,quot;), trained to build a gameplay playable from scratch. More precisely, they have chosen one of the largest and most recognizable games in the industry, celebrating their 40th anniversary today: Pac-man.

If you've seen other computer farms trained in existing games, this has generally come in the form of them learning how to play The game in question. After watching thousands of hours of a particular game and tracking the most successful moves and reactions over the course of a versus combat, these AI routines can control games, replay and juggle thousands of strategies, and fight humans. (Sometimes the results go well for computers, but not always.)

Nvidia's latest experiment begins in a similar way, as its AI research team trained a farm of four computers, each equipped with a workstation-grade Quadro GV100 GPU, in 50,000 hours of Pac-man How to play. That gameplay, conveniently, was also juice by a separate AI. Trained in this footage, the computers in question turned around and created their own identical-looking clone … with a few exceptions.

Watch Pac-man, to write Pac-man

"Our AI saw nothing of (Pac-man& # 39; s), only pixels coming out of the game engine, "Nvidia representative Hector Marinez told Up News Info Technica." Seeing this, he learned the rules. "These included details such as: speed, movement skills, and Pac-Man's inability to break through walls; the movement patterns of the four ghosts; what happens when Pac-Man eats a power pill. ; and what happens when ghosts touch Pac-Man, super charged or not.

"Any one of us could see hours of people playing Pac-man, and from that, you could write your own Pac-man game, just observing the rules, "said Marinez." That's what this AI has done. "

Marinez and the rest of the available Nvidia researchers did not clarify exactly which encoding subroutine boosted this AI's ability to write its own executable code, or whether it relied on existing game engines. (After all, if you're just watching hours of Pac-man could teach me how to code video games by hand, I would have a very different career.) Eventually, they gave us a copy of the associated document that explains how the Nvidia research team did it. It's complicated. The quickest description is a series of three modules (memory, dynamics engine, and rendering engine) that run as neural networks.

The available researchers also admitted that the existing Nvidia model suffers from fidelity problems. The game below peaks at around 128×128 pixels resolution, running at about 50 frames per second, below the 60fps series standard.

Nvidia says this playable version of Pac-man It will be made available to the public "this summer," although the company would not clarify whether it would be distributed as a downloadable executable or if it would be served through a restricted cloud gaming service like Nvidia's GeForce Now.

In our interview, Nvidia suggested how this technology could one day revolutionize the line of work of a video game studio. The reps didn't do much to back up their bold claim that "there is a straight line from Pac-Man until GameGAN produces games and simulations,quot; of the same quality as modern 3D mega-hits. But the team's researchers were optimistic about the AI-powered routines, possibly aiding the development of massive virtual worlds as tools to be led by human personnel.

"We have created an AI agent who can learn the rules of the game just by observing it," said an Nvidia representative. "Before creating a tool that includes content in the game, you must understand the rules." They continued to discuss the wealth of assets (characters, buildings, vehicles) you could expect in a massive open-world game, which must first be designed and then coded to realistically react to the game world around them. "Think about Grand Theft Auto V. Thousands of artists worked for many years to produce those worlds. Any tool to help generate that content would be very valuable. "

Pretzel full fidelity, someday?

But Nvidia did not offer a conjecture or estimate of how much a computer farm would have to scale to study and examine real-time gaming from 3D games, let alone the types of videotaped environment studies that the company could have. used to build smarter, more responsive real-world robots. It took 50,000 hours to perform a solo Pac-man labyrinth, and again, that was drowned in terms of fidelity; One researcher admitted that higher resolutions "remain an open challenge for these types of networks." How many hours of equivalent processing will it take to recreate an outdated 3D game like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, much less the best 3D worlds in their class?

We are not the type to say it hypocrisy to be done.But while the cutting edge idea has us intrigued, we will reserve our excitement until we see a full resolution version of Q-Bert Get your own translation of GameGAN. (Really, even updating four puzzles from Ms. Pac-Man It would be a good start. Maybe in time for its 40th anniversary in 2022?)