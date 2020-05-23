Actress Bryce Dallas Howard earns the New York University degree after first enrollment in 1999

If you've been following the news, you know it's not uncommon for celebrities and artists to go back to school to get a new education or finish a previous degree.

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is just another star who recently finished her New York University degree, having first enrolled there in 1999. Page Six received an Instagram post from the actress earlier this week in which He shared his happiness at reaching the milestone.

In an IG post you can see below, the Rocketman The 39-year-old actress said she was "overwhelmed with joy,quot; by sharing that she graduated from the prestigious university. She first enrolled there in 1999, but had to leave to pursue an acting career.

Bryce wrote: "To the class of 2020, WE DID IT!"

As noted above, this would not be the first time that an artist has earned a college degree in recent months. Nick Cannon also went to his Twitter account to share the happy news that he graduated from Howard University.

During his virtual graduation speech, Cannon shared a quote in favor of Nelson Mandela's education, whom the actor said was his inspiration to return to school. Furthermore, the Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord recently earned his Master's Degree in Professional Psychology.

On his social media account, Alex shared his enthusiasm and joy for earning his college degree. It was during the first seasons of Real Housewives of New York City Between 2008 and 2011 he began taking classes at New York University.

Of course, all of this good news comes at a time when people find it difficult to be productive, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While many choose to spend their time watching Netflix series, the most ambitious among us read, attend virtual classes and try to get the ball rolling for when the economy returns to where it was before the global shutdown.



