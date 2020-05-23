A decade after the tragic car accident, "Behn Family Field,quot; is a legacy, healing lesson

Matilda Coleman
PARKER – When the Ponderosa community lost two student-athletes and their parents in a tragic car accident a decade ago, the school saw the potential for a memorial, and hope for a cure, in a grass-laden drainage ditch.

On that rugged parcel of land, adjacent to the varsity baseball field, is where Ponderosa would honor the Behn family. Jordan, the first baseman for the team that had just graduated, died in a head-on collision on August 1, 2010, near the Texas-Oklahoma border, along with his 15-year-old sister Morgan (a varsity softball player). . as well as parents Robert and Lisa.

Behn Family Field was built in 2011 out of the tragedy caused by the wrong drunk driver. The auxiliary turf infield, used by all levels of the high school program as well as local youth teams, has Jordan and Morgan's numbers stitched into the turf. And an archway at the entrance to the field serves as a reminder to the family that Parker lost that fateful August.

