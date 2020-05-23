83% of online users think of their own weak passwords – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the need to store passwords, cybersecurity researchers have found that 83% of online users are thinking of their own weak passwords, while 54% say they don't know how to verify if any of their credentials has already been leaked. .

Passwords are the most common method of authentication, but they only work if they are difficult to decrypt and confidential.

With an increasing number of applications requiring them, it can be difficult to find new ideas for complex passwords and keep them all in mind, especially when users are required to change their passwords regularly, according to a Kaspersky report.

"In addition to this creativity challenge for users, it is increasingly vital to store passwords securely and to look for possible cases where these credentials may leak," the report says.

According to the findings, 55% of users say they remember all of their passwords, which can be difficult if security requirements, such as password complexity and uniqueness, are met.

One in five (19 percent) keep them written to a file or document stored on their computer, while 18 percent use browsers on their computers, smartphones, or tablets to store their passwords.

"Consumers can monitor the spread of personal data, including passwords that may have been leaked. And this is not just for the simple fact of 'being aware'; it also allows people to take the right steps to minimize any invasion of the Privacy,quot;. said Marina Titova, director of marketing for consumer products at Kaspersky.

There are a few ways to check if your password has been leaked.

For example, services like & # 39; Have I been pwned? & # 39; Maintain a database where users can verify if their passwords have been included in public leaks or data breaches without visiting the most outlined parts of the web.

"Minimize the number of people you share account login information with, and never leave passwords where others can find them, whether on paper or on a device. Keeping them in sticky notes or on a pad can be tempting, but it will also be easy for others to access things you don't want, "the researchers said.

Use strong and strong passwords generated by a reliable security solution, Kaspersky said.

