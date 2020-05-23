6ix9ine will reportedly be joining Nicki Minaj for the next song.

Instagram

The report of his alleged collaboration with the raptor of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; It comes after the creator of 'Gooba' hits. He claimed he was going to 'break the Internet' with his next music video.

Up News Info –

6ix9ineThe recent claim to "break the Internet" with his upcoming music may not be an exaggeration. Hits creator "FEFE" is reportedly preparing a collaboration with one of today's best hip-hop artists, Nicki Minaj, while serving home confinement.

%MINIFYHTMLe3b81059a8e88c401939051b7e5a1ec513% %MINIFYHTMLe3b81059a8e88c401939051b7e5a1ec513%

According to MTO News, the top-secret project is done, with the "Starships" raptor who "already recorded his part" in Los Angeles and "Tekashi did his part" in New York. A source close to the Trinidad and Tobago-born woman also tells the site that Nicki is traveling to New York to shoot a video of the new song next weekend.

If Nicki's duo report is true, it will mark 6ix9ine's first collaboration with any artist since their early release from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hit producer "Anaconda", meanwhile, recently posted her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with Doja Cat"Say So (Remix)" introducing her.

Earlier Thursday, May 21, 6ix9ine told fans that she intended to cause a stir with her upcoming music video, following the release of her first post-prison song, "Gooba." The 24-year-old star posted on Instagram along with a photo of him with two kittens, "THE NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM DRIVING UNTIL NEXT MAY 29."

The music video for "Gooba" broke EminemYouTube's record for the most viewed hip-hop video in a 24-hour period after its release on May 8. However, he was not satisfied with the performance of the song, accusing Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Billboard's chart manipulation after the two-singer duo "Stuck With U" reached # 1 and debuted at # 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week ending May 23.

%MINIFYHTMLe3b81059a8e88c401939051b7e5a1ec514% %MINIFYHTMLe3b81059a8e88c401939051b7e5a1ec514%

Ariana and Justin have denied the accusation, and Billboard responded to the rapper's "six credit card" claim. "Billboard and Nielsen Music / MRC Data audit all reported sales with access to purchase level details, and works with data partners to recognize excessive bulk purchases and remove those units from total final sales. All titles This week, like every week, they were put under the same scrutiny, "Billboard said.