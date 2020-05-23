40 haunting secrets about glare

37. Stephen King thought the movie was crap (and he was barely alone, with critics divided over what he betrayed the most, King's book or Kubrick's previous work). Brian DePalma& # 39; s Carrie in 1976 and 1979 Salem Lot Both miniseries took significant liberties with their source material, but The brilliant really stuck in King's craw, even after his own 1997 miniseries, which he wrote and produced, starring Steven weber like Jack Torrance, he landed with a thud.

"I think The brilliant it's a beautiful movie and it looks great and like I said before it's like a beautiful big Cadillac with no engine inside, "King told Deadline in or around 2013." In that sense, when it was opened, many critics were not very favorable and I was one of those critics. I kept my mouth shut at the time, but I didn't care much. "

"I feel the same (now)," he continued, "because the Jack Torrance character has no bow in that movie. He absolutely has no bow at all. When we first see Jack Nicholson, he is in Mr. Ullman's office. , the hotel manager, and you know, he's crazy like a house rat. All he does is get madder. In the book, he's a guy who's struggling with his sanity and finally losing it. To me, that's a tragedy. In the movie, there is no tragedy because there is no real change. The other real difference is that at the end of my book the hotel explodes, and at the end of the Kubrick movie the hotel freezes. That is a difference.

"But I met Kubrick and there is no doubt that he is a terribly smart guy. He has made some of the movies that mean a lot to me, Dr strangelove, for one and Paths of Glory, For another. I think he did some great things, but boy was he a really insular man. In the sense that when you met him, and when you talked to him, he was able to interact in a perfectly normal way, but you never felt like he was there. He was within himself. "