& # 39; The Match 2 & # 39; purse: How much money will Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson earn for charity?

Four iconic athletes, two revered rivalries, one great cause.

%MINIFYHTML64c926c529218eec67c879a56c141c0213% %MINIFYHTML64c926c529218eec67c879a56c141c0213%

Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will join forces on Sunday for "The Match 2: Champions for Charity,quot;. Woods and Manning will compete as a couple against Mickelson and Brady's team in an 18-hole round of golf. Scores will be maintained, but the biggest victory will be the millions of dollars donated to coronavirus relief (COVID-19).

MANNING VS. BRADY: Who is the best golfer?

Mickelson beat Woods in "The Match,quot; 18 months ago for a $ 9 million payday. For the rematch, former NFL rivals Manning and Brady have joined the event, bringing with them charisma and excitement. All four will have a microphone and no one else will be around (caddies or fans are not allowed), so viewers will have front-row access to the game.

This is what you need to know about "The Match 2,quot; from a financial point of view.

Wallet & # 39; The Match & # 39 ;: How much money will be donated to charity?

The four participants and WarnerMedia will donate $ 10 million combined to benefit the COVID-19 relief. The additional fundraiser will come from a partnership with All In Challenge.

Those who donate will have the opportunity to win "unique experiences,quot; in the fields of sports, music and entertainment. Other prizes are also available at auction, including playing golf with Manning in the winner's hometown and going to the Buccaneers' opening game and dining with Brady.

How much will the winner earn?

In 2018, the first installment of "The Match,quot; took place between Woods and Mickelson with a $ 9 million prize on the line. This year, everything is for charity.

Bragging rights are also at stake, which could be more valuable than the traditional prize.

What is the All In Challenge?

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraising effort started by Michael Rubin, the 76ers' co-owner and founder of Fanatics. Its objective is to combat food insecurity improved by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenge aims to raise tens of millions of dollars, which will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Tiger Woods net worth

Woods' dominance on the golf course has led to more than $ 120 million in awards during a quarter-century professional career, but he has earned far more from the course. Sponsors like Nike have contributed to professional earnings of more than $ 1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

In total, Forbes estimated in 2018 that Woods had a net worth of $ 800 million.

Peyton Manning's net worth

Manning brought home a whopping $ 248 million salary during his 18 years in the NFL. At the time of his retirement in 2016, Manning had earned more than $ 150 million with the guarantees, according to Forbes.

Endorsements have continued to come in since their game days. Manning has also been part of the programming on ESPN +.

Tom Brady's net worth

Brady ended his New England career with $ 235 million in career winnings from the Patriots. He has had fewer sponsorship deals than Woods and Manning, but his consistent ranking as one of the NFL's best-selling jerseys has helped him earn an estimated $ 115 million off the field, according to Forbes.

Brady signed a two-year, $ 50 million deal with the Buccaneers in March.

Phil Mickelson's net worth

Mickelson has earned $ 91 million in career awards, according to Forbes, the second-most behind Tiger Woods. Outside of the course, the 49-year-old has earned $ 700 million in sponsorships.

Forbes estimated that his net worth in 2016 would be $ 375 million.