& # 39; General Hospital & # 39; dominates 2020 daytime Emmy nominations

A B C

Nominees for the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards also include Jada Pinkett Smith and her Facebook Watch series, as well as Kelly Clarkson and her self-titled talk show.

Up News Info –

The American soap opera "General Hospital"He will lead the way at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards after garnering a total of 23 nominations.

%MINIFYHTML29ab22abee88f15e36f392d17fb5350813% %MINIFYHTML29ab22abee88f15e36f392d17fb5350813%

The medical drama only managed to get out. "Days of our lives"and"The Young and the Restless"to become the main contender, with rival shows landing 22 and 21 nods, respectively.

All will compete for the honor of the Exceptional Drama Series, along with "The daring and the pretty"

"General Hospital" Finola Hughes and Maura west are ready for the lead actress award, facing Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather tom from "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "Days of Our Lives" Arianne zuckerwhile the male equivalent will be a fight between Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom of the "General Hospital", Thorsten Kaye ("The daring and the pretty"), Jason Thompson ("The young and the restless"), and Thaao Penghlis ("Days of our lives").

Outstanding nominees for the digital drama series are "Eastsiders","Studio City","The Bay the Series","DARK / WEB"and"After forever"while the category of the Outstanding Young Adults Program presents"Shook","Trinkets","Light as a feather","Inspectors"and"Alexa and Katie"

Jada Pinkett Smith& # 39; s "Red Table Talk"She has earned a mention for the outstanding news talk show, while the actress and her co-hosts, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith They are shortlisted for the featured talk show host.

Kelly Clarkson and its self-titled show "Kelly Clarkson's show"They are running for the Presenter of Outstanding Entertainment Shows and the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, the latter of which also includes"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"and"The conversation"

Ex "The prince of Bel Air"star Alfonso Ribeiro received a nod to the featured Game Show presenter for "Capture 21"facing it"Danger"& # 39; s Alex Trebek"Wheel of Fortune"& # 39; s Pat sajak, Wayne Brady since "Let's make a Dealand Steve Harvey for "Family dispute"

%MINIFYHTML29ab22abee88f15e36f392d17fb5350814% %MINIFYHTML29ab22abee88f15e36f392d17fb5350814%

The winners of the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best of daytime television, will be unveiled on June 26, 2020 during a virtual live ceremony, which will air on American television for the first time since 2011.