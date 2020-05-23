2,000 cases of hate and discrimination against Asian Americans amid a pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Since the pandemic started, Elizer StaJuana, 19, says he was assaulted twice while waiting for public transportation in Melbourne, Australia.

"Out of nowhere it started hitting my face," he said.

StaJuana says he also listens to customers at the McDonald's where he works.

"I keep hearing things like, 'I don't like this guy, because he's making my coffee, because he's Asian, because because of the coronavirus, he could get coronavirus," he said.

The incidents occurred within four weeks.

"It is incredible, for me it is like a mental trauma that I have to go through myself."

Across the world, thousands of people have experienced discrimination and hatred since the pandemic began. Part of this has gone viral on social media. Others have been reported online to Stop AAPI Hate, a center established with partners including SF State and the advocacy group Chinese for Affirmative Action.

He has collected 1,983 accounts of discrimination and anti-Asian attacks in the United States. Almost 40% comes from California. Many more go unreported.

"We believe that as shelter-in-place orders are in place, people start going back to work, when schools resume, which is where we saw some incidents that occurred on schoolyards and on public transportation, it is likely that this increases, "said Co-Executive Director of Chinese for Affirmative Action Cynthia Choi.

There are less obvious but equally damaging examples of intolerance. Christa Yan lives with three white roommates in San Francisco.

"Her bad girl behavior absolutely in my opinion has something to do with being the only minority in the house," she told KPIX 5. "They seem to deviate entirely from that. In fact, I mentioned it to her and they say, 'I don't know about What are you talking,quot;.

Yan says she was ostracized after she told them that she felt uncomfortable with them traveling to Europe during this time, as the women share common areas. Since then, Yan decided to take refuge in the place with his parents.

"I was in the bathroom packing a bag and she went straight into the bathroom and came after me, very close to me, and I thought she was going to hit me," Yan said.

The bullying and harassment have gotten so bad that he plans to put in his 30-day notice next week.

Yan encourages people who witness bullying or hear racist comments around him to say something and take action.

At the legislative level, Senator Kamala Harris recently called on the Justice Department to take concrete steps to address the rise in hate crimes against Asians.