17 Best Memorial Day Sales 2020: Amazon Top Tech Deals, Best Buy, GameStop

Greetings, Arsians! It's Memorial Day weekend, so Dealmaster returns with a special holiday edition of his usual roundup of tech offerings.

To be honest, Memorial Day sales are not usually known for offering huge tech discounts, and that's the case again this year. Most of the important deals you'll see out there apply to mattresses, household items, and appliances rather than electronics. As usual, those who can hold out until the holiday season will still see better prices on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

That said, we've seen some great deals on smartphones, headsets, video games, and other notable devices. Below are the best selling Memorial Day electronics items we could find.

Dealmaster has released his own newsletter! Sign up to receive a shorter, well-preserved list of the best tech deals on the web, meaningless, right to your inbox, and often before they hit the Up News Info homepage.

Note: Up News Info Technica can earn compensation for the sales of the links in this post through affiliate programs.

Google Pixel 3a (64GB) smartphone unlocked for $ 279 at B,amp;H (normally $ 350)

For now, Google's Pixel 3a is arguably the best value among Android phones. It's plastic and lacks top-notch flagship wireless charging, waterproofing, and top-notch processor (it has a Snapdragon 670). But for a fraction of the cost, it's fast enough, runs a clean version of Android, and you're still guaranteed a couple of years of quick software updates. Most notably, your camera is great at any price, not just for a phone that costs less than $ 400. It also has a headphone jack!

This is the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel 3a to date, $ 120 off its MSRP, and about $ 70 off its usual online rate. The big caveat is that the Pixel 4a is coming soon, and it's expected to feature a more modern design, more internal storage, and the expected increases in specs. Recent reports suggest it will start at $ 349, but that won't come until july as soon. It is probably best to wait if you don't need a new phone right away. However, if you do, or just don't want to spend more than $ 300, the Pixel 3a should still be a good value at this price. Note that this deal is available from multiple retailers (it's been in and out of stock on Amazon) and that the larger Pixel 3a XL is also at a new low.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale on Various New and Used Games on GameStop

Enlarge / / Remedy Control Topped our list of games of the year 2019. Entertainment Remedy

GameStop's huge sale on Memorial Day for the year allows you to buy three new and / or used games for the price of two. The sale does not include a number of major vendors, notably Nintendo's new Switch games, and many of the eligible games are individually available for less elsewhere. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom BattleFor example, it's currently $ 40 cheaper on Amazon, so check before you buy. Digital copies are also not eligible for the discount.

Still, being able to mix and match new copies with used ones is nice, and the sale covers several well-considered titles, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Persona 5 Royal, Resident Evil 2, The outer worlds, Control, The Witcher 3: Wild Huntand Hitman 2, Among many others. If you need new games to play, it's worth checking out. The discount will appear at checkout and will reduce the price of the least expensive game you select.

Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat for $ 139 at BuyDig (typically $ 169)

Although Google has clouded the compatibility of Nest devices with third-party smart home devices, Thermostat E remains a solid choice for those interested in a Wi-Fi smart thermostat. Like the most expensive devices in the Nest portfolio, it is relatively easy to operate and can learn your home's temperature preferences and adjust automatically. The big difference is that it is made of a simpler plastic, but even so it doesn't seem too cheap.

While this is $ 10 higher than the lowest price we've seen, it's still a good drop from its typical price of $ 170. Google has a number of Nest products for sale beyond the E thermostat, including the Nest Cam. Outdoor for $ 149 and a pack of two WiFi Nest Routers for $ 239.

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Headphones for $ 200 at Amazon (typically $ 250)

We recommend Beats Powerbeats Pro in our guide to the best iOS accessories. These are true wireless headphones that work similarly to Apple's AirPods, as they both use the company's H1 wireless chip to connect easily and consistently with other Apple devices.

However, Powerbeats Pro have several advantages. Battery life is significantly better, typically lasting around 10-11 hours per charge. Their "hook,quot; design is safer around the ear and IPX4 sweat resistant, making them a great choice for the gym. They have a physical volume and playback controls that are reflected on each headphone. And while its sound is not spectacular for a $ 250 headphone, it's fun for those who prefer emphasized (but not overcooked) bass. The main compensation is its huge load case; You will need large pockets or a bag to carry them. There's also no active noise cancellation, like the AirPods Pro.

We've seen the Powerbeats Pro drop at this price several times over the past year, but the $ 50 discount is still tied to the largest we've seen to date. If you prefer a pair of noise-canceling Apple-compatible headphones, the solid Beats Solo Pro also comes with a $ 50 discount. Meanwhile, a pair of Apple AirPods with a Qi wireless charging case has been reduced to a minimal set of $ 150.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) smart watch for $ 300 at Amazon (typically $ 400)

Apple's latest smartwatch earned our "Up News Info Approved,quot; badge for providing an always-on display that doesn't significantly compromise 18-hour battery life, continuous refinements of Apple's watchOS software, and the same quality hardware as previous models. . It is still the best smart watch for iPhone owners.

There's less impetus to upgrade if you own an Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 4, and we're expecting a Series 6 to arrive during Apple's regular fall release window. However, if you want to go from a previous model, it's tied to the lowest price we've seen to date. This deal is also available at Best Buy.

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse for $ 113 at Amazon (typically $ 122)

While not a massive discount, this is a new low for the Razer Viper Ultimate, our pick for the best wireless gaming mouse. It originally sold for $ 130, but has dropped a few dollars on Amazon in the past month.

We recommend the Viper Ultimate for offering supreme precision and minimal latency in an extremely lightweight design. It works wirelessly through a USB receiver and gets around 70 hours of battery life per charge, but it can also be connected via a highly flexible microUSB cable that is included in the box. It is relatively flat in shape, but is large enough and curved enough to fit comfortably in most hands. The design is also completely ambidextrous, so left-handers are not left out in the cold. It's still an expensive device even at this discount, but if you spend a fair amount of time playing competitive PC games, it should serve you well.

And the rest…

Finally, here are some more notable offers that we are seeing in good technology this weekend, in quick format: