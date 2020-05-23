10 fun TikTok celebrity videos during coronavirus quarantine

Enlisting the help of their partners or family, with whom they are quarantined, some stars decide to participate in viral challenges on the video platform.

Celebrities, like the rest of us, spend time during quarantine doing whatever kind of home entertainment they can find and among the options are making TikTok videos. Apparently some of them are so interested in the app that they can't seem to stop making videos on the platform.

Here are some fun TikTok videos of celebrities during self-isolation that can brighten up your day.

1. Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner recreate the iconic fight scene & # 39; KUWTK & # 39; Tik Tok Nothing more fun than watching the stars making fun of their own shows. This time it was Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner who took the TikTok account of the first to parody the fight scene between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in "keeping up with the Kardashians" <br /> "So, are we okay? Like, do we agree?" Kris articulated Scott's words. Kylie, who played Kourtney, replied, "ABCDEFG I have to go," before dramatically donning a pair of pearl sunglasses. Confused, Kris & # 39; Scott said, "What the heck does ABCDEFG stand for?" to which Kourtney of Kylie explained: "It is just a phrase that I like to use … It means that the conversation is over."

2. Anthony Hopkins doing Drake's Toosie Slide Challenge Tik Tok It is good that TikTok is for anyone of any age. Anthony Hopkins apparently he didn't want to stay out of the trend as he made his own version of Duckchallenge "Toosie Slide" on the platform. <br /> In a dark outfit, the 82-year-old actor / director moved his body to the beat before yelling at Sylvester Stallone and Arnold schwarzenegger. "Hey, Mister Stallone, keep writing! Good part for me? Give me a part, Major – huh?" before recreating the slogan "I'll be back" from "TerminatorCaptioning the video on Twitter, Hopkins wrote: "#Drake, I'm late for the party … but better late than never. #SylvesterStallone #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #toosieslidechallenge ".

3. Ashley Tisdale Keeps Sharpay Evans' Legacy Alive Tik Tok Ashley Tisdale he's walking down a memory lane in one of his TikTok videos. To celebrate his achievement of a million followers on the video-sharing platform, he brought his iconic life back to life. "The High Musicalcharacter, Sharpay Evans. <br /> In January, he recreated one of his best-known lines from the first movie. These lines were from the scene where a poor man walks to Sharpay's locker trying to ask him to watch one of his basketball games. Dressed in bubblegum pink shades in the shape of a heart, Ashley channeled her inner Sharpay while shouting, "Evaporate, tall person!"

4. The Jonas Brothers join forces to recreate a scene from & # 39; Camp Rock & # 39; Tik Tok Ashley Tisdale is not the only one to redo a scene from her popular movie. Jonas brothers made use of the application to revisit "Rock camp"in a TikTok video that saw them reprising their roles in the original Disney Channel movie. <br /> In the video that was taken inside a car, the trio put on the hair they wore in 2008 with Nick Jonas wearing a curly wig. "I'm Shane Gray, for heaven's sake!" Joe Jonas he imitated the lines of his character as Nick and Kevin Jonas He tried to convince his character that going back to camp would be fun.

5. Jason Derulo fails his TikTok corn drill challenge Instagram Jason Derulo he just wanted to have fun with TikTok, but that cost his front teeth. The singer tried to make his own version of the corn challenge, but things took a painful turn when he tried to eat corn on the cob while plugged into the end of an electric drill. <br /> "Hey, have you seen this (sic)? I've always wanted to try it. Life hack!" he said before turning on the electric drill. In the middle of the video, however, he screamed in pain and then revealed his broken front teeth. It remains to be seen if the incident was real, but some fans were convinced it was a joke.

6. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez kill the dance challenge & # 39; Flip the Switch & # 39; Tik Tok Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez They may not be the only ones participating in the "Flip the Switch" dance challenge, where two people change positions after the light goes out, but their version was arguably the best. In the video, the singing diva looked stunning in a white turtleneck sweater dress, while A.Rod looked stylish in a navy blazer and khaki pants. <br /> The two stood in front of a mirror when J.Lo opened the clip doing his hip-shaking dance moves with Drake's 2018 song "Nonstop." A.Rod, meanwhile, was seen stoically standing while holding a phone. Later, when the light was off, the video revealed that A.Rod was moving his body in an identical white bodycon.

7. Tinashe and her dad show dance skills Tik Tok It seemed that Tinashe acquired her dancing skills from her father. In a March video the singer posted on TikTok, the father-daughter duo joined forces as they nailed their dance routine perfectly. <br /> The couple looked casual in sportswear with Tinashe opting for a gray crop top and blue training pants. As for his father, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Despite the huge age difference, Tinashe's father seemed to have no difficulty matching his daughter's smooth dance moves. The "All Hands on Deck" singer uploaded it to her Twitter account, sharing that "my dad wanted to get in."

8. Will Smith confuses fans with clever comments Tik Tok Will Smith It is also among the celebrities who tried the fun of TikTok. The "Bad Boys for LifeHowever, the actor did not choose to go viral or dance to TikTok videos. Instead, he managed to mess with the heads of his fans with his TikTok clip. The clip opened with Will making an entry. Then he pointed to a text over his head that said, "The arms for your chairs are just chairs for your arms." The sentence may be confusing at first, but it actually made sense after a minute or two.

9. Kaia Gerber and Pals recreate the classic scene of & # 39; Ru Paul & # 39; s Drag Race & # 39; Tik Tok Kaia Gerber I had a great time in quarantine with friends Cara Delevigne, Tommy Dorfman and Ashley Benson. One of the ways they could kill time in the middle of self-isolation was by making all kinds of videos on TikTok. <br /> Shared on Ashley's TikTok account, one of her hilarious TikTok video shots saw the group acting out a classic scene from "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag RaceEach of them played a character while Kaia, who was in her bathrobe, shouted: "We are not dirty! "

10. The Jonas Brothers channel their inner Kardashian Instagram The Jonas Brothers are so interested in TikTok and their videos are indeed gems. Among his amusing TikTok videos was the one featuring them channeling their inner Kardashian recreating a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" scene. <br /> The trio recreated a fight scene from the long-running television show. Joe playing Kim Kardashian, I entered a room and quickly hit Nick Khloe Kardashian as he says, "Don't be rude! Don't be rude to me! I'm going to hurt you! Don't do that!" As if that wasn't hilarious enough, Kevin passed hilariously while imitating Kendall JennerOMG!