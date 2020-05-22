Zack Snyder's Justice League cut is real and coming to HBO Max

For years, rumors have revolved around director Zack Snyder having his own extended cut of The Justice League That was completely different from what fans saw in theaters. Now, not only has the existence of this cut been confirmed, but it will hit HBO Max in 2021.

According to Page sixHBO announced this week that Snyder's rumored cut of the DC movie will be part of the new streaming platform because they're looking to add content that makes the new service stand out from the competition.

Fans have begged Warner Bros. to release the infamous "Snyder Cut,quot; from "Justice League," an extended version of director Zack Snyder's 2018 superhero movie, and on Wednesday, those prayers were answered https: // t .co / l4z1ifGZO6 pic.twitter.com/5xpSDbwi0L – CNN (@CNN) May 20, 2020

The story of Snyder's cut began to make its way through the Internet shortly after he was forced to leave his role as the League of Justice director due to the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon took over the project featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), but only about 25 percent of the footage shot by Snyder remained in the movie.

Whedon completely changed the story, and was also responsible for the infamous reshoots that featured Henry Cavill and his lack of CGI-powered facial hair. Critics criticized Whedon's final film, and fans expressed disappointment.

Finally, the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut started appearing on social media. Fans were convinced that Snyder's version of the movie was much better, even though they never saw the footage. But Whedon's League of Justice It was so bad that fans were convinced that Snyder's version had to be better.

This opinion seems to ignore the fact that Snyder's other DC projects – Iron Man and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – There were also great disappointments. Thanks to the high standard set by Marvel, DC doesn't seem to have a sentence in the world of comic book movies.

But all of that could change next year when the Snyder Cut hits HBO Max. The Snyder Cut format is still up in the air; it is unclear whether it will be a four-hour movie or a miniseries. No matter what route they take, Hollywood reporter It claims it will cost another $ 20 million for the new cut and additional effects.



