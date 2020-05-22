Your guide to staying fit, eating, having fun, and staying connected while on the go – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will provide KPIX 5 users with a list of weekly tips on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: GREAT TIPS FOR BARBECUE JIM

It is a great weekend to barbecue at home with family and friends. One of the best BBQ chefs in Bay Areas, JIM at BIG JIM BBQ has your cooking tips. His first tip: get fresh local seafood or quality vegetables and meat to start with: “My favorite is the tri-tip. Everyone should enjoy the tip of the trip once a week. We marinate our tri-tip and smoke our tri-tip to make it nice and wet, ”says Jim. It has a pop-up launch in Tavern on June 4 in San Rafael. The barbecue master will share his cooking skills with me on FRIDAY at 1 p.m. INSTAGRAM LIVE @liammayclem . Join us and learn from the BBQ pro.

http://bigjimbbq.com/

FOOD: FEED IT FORWARD

Order food for yourself and your family and also support others at Chef Fico Alimentari in SF. Chef David Nayfeld and his team are feeding 250 people a night with family meals for everyone. You can not afford a meal without worries, there is an opportunity to pay what you can or enjoy dinner at home. A wonderful program from the great CheFico team. We ❤️ you!

https://www.cheficoalimentari.com/

FOODIE FUN: DRAG QUEEN COOK-OFF

Get tickets now for the third annual Drag Queen Cook, to be held on June 15. Let the kitchen capers start when @juanitamore confronts @SisterRoma. Powered by @williamssonoma, I will act as EMCEE with judges including Chef Top Melissa King. Smoothies on the list my loves! This benefits Project Trevor. Tickets available here.

Drag Queen Cookoff

FEEL THE GOODS: A REAL HOME CALL

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge became bingo hosts for the first time on a surprise virtual visit to a UK care home. The royal couple joined residents at the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff via video call from Anmer Hall, Norfolk, as residents played bingo in the home theater. "The Welsh know how to have fun," said Prince William.

William and Kate present bingo



FITNESS: ROADS IN THE BAY AREA

Get out of the barbecue and get outside and explore this weekend, socially distancing yourself from others, of course. OPEN TRUST has a list of some of the best trails in the Bay, plus a video on how to pack and what to include in a package. Useful information.

https://openspacetrust.org/blog/easy-hikes

FOLLOW: BRUCE WILLIS DOUBLE

Many celebrities are producing fun content in these SIP times, but the like is as well. My favorite DOUBLE BRUCE. Their daily posts will start your day with some laughs.

INSTAGRAM @DobleDeBruce

GIVE: FEED THE HUNGER

There are many in need right now and there is a way you can help. Consider donating food, money, or your time at one of the local food banks. No one should go hungry, but some are in these COVID-19 times. Give what you can. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar through May 31. Thank you. For those who need it, food banks are available to you and your family right now.

https://donate.sfmfoodbank.org

WALKS AROUND THE CITY: SAN FRANCISCO

Good news for those looking for a city walk in San Francisco this weekend. An additional 13 streets will be closed to traffic, allowing runners and walkers the opportunity to rule the roads (from a distance). More information on the STREET SLOW effort can be found here.

Slow streets

VIRTUAL COCKTAILS

Join one of San Francisco's best mixologists for an intimate cocktail making class. Go one-on-one or gather a virtual group as H.Erhmann and the man behind Elixir Bar in SF educate and entertain. Register for your classes or donate funds for staff here.

https://www.elixirsf.com/

VIRTUAL TASTING OF WINE O & # 39; CLOCK

It is wine sharp almost every day for many.

The NAPA BOUCHAINE winery brings you the wine festival with its virtual tastings. Get some friends together and sign up for an individual wine education with rock star winemaker Chris Kajani. The tasting rooms are closed for now, so this is the best option. The winemakers behind one of Napa's favorites will send you the wine before class. Health!

https://bouchaine.com/

WINE TIME: A WORLD OF FUN WITH JCB

Saturday 4pm

Delighted to join world-class winemaker Jean-Charles Boisset for half an hour of wine and fun this Saturday afternoon. PLEASE join us and come and come with a glass of wine. I can't wait for this with one of my favorite people on the planet. JCB brings wine and fun!

https://facebook.com/events/s/jcb-live-happy-hour-wine-al-fr/613950102531584/?ti=icl

MUSIC: ROCK OF BOTTLES REVIVE

Saturday 3pm

The biggest music, food and wine event of the year in the wine country is going virtual. BOTTLE ROCK NAPA VALLEY would have been held this weekend. However, you can (re) LIVE some of the best performances of the festival with me and co-host @AlliHagendorf this Saturday on the BOTTLE ROCK YOU TUBE CHANNEL. We will present the rockin performances of MUSE and IMAGINE DRAGONS and we will also have some surprises. My favorite culinary moment: witness the breaking of a world record with SNOOP DOGG and chef Michael Voltaggio and WarrenG for the greatest GIN & JUICE cocktail "Paradise,quot;. How big? 500 liters – enough for 5000 servings. I can't wait to hang out with my BottleRockers this Saturday starting at 3 p.m. Until then. This will ROCK!

https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/

Greetings and enjoy this commemorative weekend while SIP (Shelter in Place). Stay healthy and safe and stay connected.

Send me your Liam’s List ideas: [email protected]

