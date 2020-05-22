You have 25 amazing secrets about Full House, buddy!

Have compassion, Full house amateurs.

It has been 25 years since ABC unceremoniously disconnected the TGIF staple after eight tremendously successful seasons, blaming the decision to increase production costs as the ratings were still quite strong. After all, a whopping 24 million people tuned in to watch the show's finale, a two-part episode in which little Michelle Tanner (played quite iconically by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) temporarily lost its memory, when it was broadcast on May 23, 1995.

And in those two and a half decades, our obsession and affection for the last symbol of the 90s has endured. It has given us a sequel series of five seasons, Fuller House, that's about to end on Netflix. This is why we are so captivated when a star (coughLoriLoughlincough) got caught up with the feds. And that's why we refused to listen, as the Olsen twins repeatedly told us that they had no interest in re-playing a role in which they were chosen before they even had cognitive thinking. (You only know there are fans out there holding on to some kind of hope that there will still be a surprise cameo in the store once Fuller HouseThe end falls in June).