With firefighter jobs increasing during the pandemic, federal officials outline a plan to keep them funded – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Put out fires. Rescue of accident victims. Patient testing for COVID-19.

The constantly expanding job description for firefighters during the pandemic resulted in the federal government relaxing the rules to help cities afford to keep them.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was in Fort Worth on Friday to make the announcement, removing cost-sharing requirements for cities receiving federal grants to hire new firefighters.

The exemption will extend to next year's grants and can also be used to pay the wages of firefighters at risk of losing their jobs.

"By considering addressing different sectors of the economy, in response to the pandemic, we wanted to make sure that our firefighters, our first responders, get the access and get the resources they need," Wolf said during an event with the congresswoman. Kay Granger and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

Price said the city had used the grants to help pay for new hires since 2013, including 14 new hires hired from the 2018 disbursement.

The city department has not seen an increase in call volume since the pandemic began in March, but has been heavily involved in the emergency response, including administering tests in long-term care facilities where there have been various outbreaks.