Wisconsin state parks to resume hours, restrooms open next month – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8e7ed42b9552e2c36b2626f6ffc9da5913% %MINIFYHTML8e7ed42b9552e2c36b2626f6ffc9da5913%

State parks will resume normal hours this weekend, but visitors will not have access to the restrooms until early next month, the Department of Natural Resources announced Friday.

The parks have been operating on a reduced schedule and closed entirely on Wednesdays as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors have not had access to the park's restrooms.

The DNR said that all the parks will be open from 6 a.m. at 11 p.m. starting Saturday subject to property-specific capacity restrictions, which can be found on the DNR website.

However, guests will not have access to the restrooms until June 3. Towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, entrance stations, and concession buildings will also remain closed to the public.

All campsites will be closed until at least June 7. The department plans to reevaluate the conditions after that date.

Rock Island State Park will also remain closed, the DNR said. The ferry service to the island has been suspended due to the high levels of the lake.

Four natural areas will also be closed, including the Dells on the Wisconsin River; Gibraltar Rock, Parfrey & # 39; s Glen; and Pewits Nest, due to public health concerns.

As of Friday, the state has seen 14,396 COVID-19 cases and 496 deaths, according to state health officials.

%MINIFYHTML8e7ed42b9552e2c36b2626f6ffc9da5914% %MINIFYHTML8e7ed42b9552e2c36b2626f6ffc9da5914%

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)