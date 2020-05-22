Why did the Jets give Joe Flacco a new team before Cam Newton signed with one?

Another QB veteran found a new home in the 2020 NFL free agency called Cam Newton. The Jets signed Joe Flacco for a one-year contract, a move announced by his agent. According to ESPN's Adam SchefterThe contract for the former Ravens and Broncos starter has a base value of just $ 1.5 million with incentives peaking at $ 4.5 million.

Flacco, 35, is recovering from neck surgery to correct an ailment that interrupted his lonely season in Denver. The 2007 first-round and Super Bowl 47 MVP for Baltimore did not want to retire and can now stay in the league for at least one other season, if he shows he is healthy enough.

Meanwhile, 2011 No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, released by the Panthers in March, remains a free agent and remains the best QB veteran on the market. So why did the Jets take a flyer at Flacco instead, given that he, too, has a recent level of mystery in injury history?

First, Flacco, who has made a lot of money in his career and was once the highest-paid QB in the NFL, settled for relatively little money to keep playing for someone. Second, after his time with the Broncos proved, prior to the injury, that he could no longer be counted on as a starter, Flacco clearly decided to be a willing backup behind 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold in NY.

Flacco's deal is similar to the last QB of the first-round note to sign. Jameis Winston, the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, went from the Buccaneers' five-season starter to settling for a $ 1.1 million base salary plus incentives to back Drew Brees with the Saints late last month.

For Newton, as the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, reports indicate that it has been difficult for him to accept both a minor contract and one that has no real opportunity to compete for an initial job. So far, the Patriots and Jaguars have held firm on set with third-day third-year picks Jarrett Stidham and Gardner Minshew, respectively, instead of wanting to incorporate Newton or another viable veteran alternative into the mix.

The Redskins (Ron Rivera and Scott Turner) and the Broncos (Mike Shula) are the best members of Newton's coaching staff. But Washington has Dwayne Haskins and has already traded in for former Panther Kyle Allen to compete with him, while Denver is excited about Drew Lock, far removed from Flacco, to the point that he doesn't want him to look over his shoulder at him.

Adam Gase and Dowell Loggains, who oversee the Jets' offense as coach and coordinator, needed more than one type of regular pocket pass behind Darnold. Before Flacco, the Jets' No. 2 pick was David Fales. When Darnold had mononucleosis early last season, his backup situation was highly exposed.

Newton as an unknown quantity to teams due to its durability was never really a fit for New York. Jets general manager Joe Douglas is also familiar with Flacco's makeup set and skills. Douglas started out as a longtime scout with the Ravens from 2000 to 2014, and Flacco was recruited by Ozzie Newsome in the middle of that period.

Is it surprising that Newton hasn't found a fit with any gear, even at the lowest price? Yes. Is it surprising that the Jets rolled the dice with Flacco as No. 2 instead of considering Newton? In his current situation, not at all.