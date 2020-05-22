Why did Heather Rae Young come to former Christina from Tarek El Moussa?

Heather Rae Young stopped by Daily pop before season two premiere of Sell Sunset on Netflix, opening up about more than just what's on the show.
Luxury real estate agent is currently dating HGTV Tarek El Moussa, and she revealed it to E! Justin Sylvester that today marks its tenth anniversary.
"We are best friends. So I wake up with my best friend every day," Heather said, describing what it is like to be quarantined with Tarek. "I can go to sleep with my best friend every day and honestly it makes us even stronger, even if we could get stronger. I told him last night, I'm excited about every day because I can see him. Like, we are so in love and so happy ".
Tarek shares two children with his ex-wife and ex Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead, but Heather said she didn't hesitate to hug them. In fact, she told Justin that the two committed to each other "100 percent,quot; on their second date, and they moved in together soon after.
"I really put myself in other people's shoes. I'm around kids every day. Tarek and I live together," Heather began, explaining why she felt the need to get closer to Christina, something she talks about most in the new one. season Sell Sunset. "… so it's natural for me as a woman to want to approach her as her mother and say 'Hi, I'm with your children. Do you have any advice? Can you help me? I'm new to this. As if I didn't know what I am doing ".
Heather continued, "I was the first girl he openly dated and introduced him to his children since the divorce. I really think about how she would feel like her mother, and a new girl is living with the children. It's natural for me."
Season two of Sell Sunset He started filming at the same time that Heather and Tarek's relationship began, but while viewers will hear Heather about dating him and bonding with their children, they won't be able to see Tarek on the show.
"I would love for Tarek to be able to film with me, but unfortunately, he can't right now because of his network and his show," Heather told Justin. "But when I signed up for a reality show, I signed up to put my whole life out there."
And that, of course, includes the drama between her and her co-stars, who she said is much worse this season.
"It seemed like something new was popping up every day," Heather said. "We are all friends, we get along, we are like sisters. We are together every day … and then problems arise every day."
Justin asked if part of the reason things are so tense among women is because of the high-risk sales they are trying to make.
"(There is) a lot of money at stake, and we all have egos and it takes a special type of personality to be in the industry we are in," Heather replied. "We are all very strong women. When we join all of us and we are competitive and we are fighting, I mean that we are not fighting; we are encouraging each other, we want everyone to do well. But it is a lot of money. It is our way of life. yes it is intense every day. We are strong girls! "
However, part of this season's drama has nothing to do with his works. Spectators of Sunset Sunset will witness the consequences of Chrishell Stause and Justin HartleyThe divorce, something Heather said she never saw coming.
"… I had no idea. We were filming the night before with her for a charity event and the next day I found out and the news came out," he explained. "Obviously, we respected her and kept our distance and let her handle it on our own for a moment. Of course, I reached out, sent her a message, and sent her my love."
Heather added that since the two are not that close, she continues to let him know: "I'm here for the wine, I'm here to get you out. We're going to have time for girls."
Watch the full interview at Daily pop& # 39; s Instagram.
Watch the premiere of the second season of Sell Sunset on Netflix, get out now!
%MINIFYHTML945b9c3532bd6f1b62ec5d73ec7a1bc214%