Why did Heather Rae Young come to former Christina from Tarek El Moussa?

Heather Rae Young stopped by Daily pop before season two premiere of Sell ​​Sunset on Netflix, opening up about more than just what's on the show.

%MINIFYHTML945b9c3532bd6f1b62ec5d73ec7a1bc213% %MINIFYHTML945b9c3532bd6f1b62ec5d73ec7a1bc213%

Luxury real estate agent is currently dating HGTV Tarek El Moussa, and she revealed it to E! Justin Sylvester that today marks its tenth anniversary.

"We are best friends. So I wake up with my best friend every day," Heather said, describing what it is like to be quarantined with Tarek. "I can go to sleep with my best friend every day and honestly it makes us even stronger, even if we could get stronger. I told him last night, I'm excited about every day because I can see him. Like, we are so in love and so happy ".

Tarek shares two children with his ex-wife and ex Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead, but Heather said she didn't hesitate to hug them. In fact, she told Justin that the two committed to each other "100 percent,quot; on their second date, and they moved in together soon after.