White House Identifies Los Angeles as "Persistent" Outbreak Area – Up News Info

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, identified the Los Angeles metropolitan area and two other major cities on Friday as places of concern because they have a "persistent high number of cases" and are still closed.

He also cited Washington, D.C. and Chicago as hotspots, and asked the Centers for Disease Control to work with metropolitan areas to study where cases come from and find a way to prevent them in the future.

But Birx's comments contrasted somewhat with those of Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County director of public health.

"As I pointed out yesterday, the overall data points look pretty good in terms of being on the recovery trip," he told reporters on Friday.

She said hospitalization and death rates were falling. "We are moving in the right direction," he said.

He also noted that the county has been working "very closely" with CDC "since the start of the pandemic and we actually have people who are here from the Centers for Disease Control."

At the White House, Birx displayed a table of confirmed daily cases in the Los Angeles area, which includes not only Los Angeles County but Orange County.

The county also announced that the death toll reached 2,049, with 1,072 new cases confirmed. The total number of cases so far is 43,052.

A USC study this week showed that many more people in Los Angeles County had COVID-19 antibodies than previously thought. That is a sign of past infection. The study showed that 4.65% of the county's adult population has contracted the coronavirus. But researchers said there is still a long way to go from so-called "collective immunity," where enough people are resistant to the virus to stop its spread.