Where Lori Loughlin meets her daughters after pleading guilty

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo GiannulliThe daughters fully support his decision to plead guilty to his alleged role in the college admission scandal, according to a source from E! News.
Friday morning, the ex Fuller House Star and her husband virtually appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to multiple counts of wire and mail fraud. Both Lori and Mossimo will be sentenced on August 21, a date that our source says could not come sooner for the publicly despised couple.
"They were nervous and hopeful that the judge would accept their statement," the source reveals. "They are disappointed that they will have to wait other months to discover their destiny. They feel ready to end this and move on with their lives."
Describing Lori and Mossimo as "in limbo," the source says, "They would have preferred a decision today and know when they can start their sentence."
For now, we are told that Lori manages with the help of a "little bubble of trusted people," which includes daughters. Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
"The girls are with them all the time and behind them every step of the way," the source tells E! News. "They support their parents' decision and want them to be able to move on with their lives."
According to prosecutors, the 20-year-old YouTube star and his 21-year-old older sister were fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as alleged athletic recruits. Lori and Mossimo are accused of conspiring with William "Rick,quot; Singer to secure Olivia and Bella's admission through various payments to the private university.
As part of the plea agreement, Lori is expected to receive two months in prison, a $ 150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Under the terms of Mossimo's plea agreement, he accepted a sentence, subject to court approval, of five months in prison, a $ 250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
Her daughters have said little about the alleged crimes, but Olivia wished Lori a happy Mother's Day on Instagram this month.
"You are my best friend and you have held my hand every day for 20 years, making it seem like motherhood is an easy job," captioned a post seen by its 1.3 million followers. "You are one of a kind. I love you so much and I can't wait to give you all the love in the world today and always. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and to be so proud to call you. mother ".
