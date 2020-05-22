When Yuva turns 16, Rani Mukerji remembers being congratulated by Shammi Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji may have made her Bollywood debut with a lesser-known Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, but went on to make many successful films such as Ghulam, Saathiya, Black … in her career. One of those movies that not only fared well at the box office, but also won Rani's immense acclaim is the cult classic by Mani Ratnam, Yuva. The film completed 16 years since its release yesterday, May 21.



And this time, Rani, who played vulnerable but fierce Shashi, shared how her favorite actor, Shammi Kapoor, congratulated her on her performance in the film, which deeply moved her. She said, "One of my favorite songs from the movie is Kabhi Neem Neem, Kabhi Shahad Shahad ….. I clearly remember that one of my all-time favorite actors, Shammiji, called me up and told me about the Kabhi song. Neem Neem. "He told me how much he loved my acting, especially the part where I'm sitting in the chair and reacting to Abhishek's dance."

She also shared, “I was close to him and have always been a great admirer of his work, especially his songs, and therefore, calling and congratulating him on the song was even more special and meant a lot to me! "

Recalling its director, Mani Ratnam's unique style of directing, Rani shared: "I have fond memories since it was my first film under the direction of Mani sir. It was a pleasure working with him. His way of interacting with the actors, I thought it was really unique. I think working with a director like Mani Sir has helped me improve my skills. "

In addition, the actress shared: "Why it was so fascinating was because I used to direct the actors with a phrase: he always said & # 39; please don't act & # 39;. So I think that was something that stayed with me until today The fact that Mani sir manages to get natural performances from his actors is because he works to make the actors believe that they are those characters and I think that's a really wonderful thing. "