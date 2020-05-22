"What We Do in the Shadows" Revamped for Season 3 on FX – Up News Info

The Staten Island vampires will rise again after FX ordered a third season of What we do in the shadows.

The cable network ordered a third presentation of the show before the end of June 10 of its second season. FX said that the second season, which has an average of 3.2 million total viewers on linear and digital platforms, including FX on Hulu, through its first six episodes, was up 25% in the first season.

Based on the 2014 Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi feature film, the fake documentary series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

Follow the lives of four vampires who have "lived" together for hundreds of years in the New York district.

The series is produced by FX Productions and executive produced by Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms along with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

This group includes Nandor The Relentless (Novak), a great warrior and conqueror of the Ottoman Empire, the British vampire Laszlo (Berry), a bit mischievous and elegant and a fop and Nadja (Demetriou), his mistress, a wise seducer. Then there is Guillermo (Guillén), Nandor's relative, who wants nothing more than to become a true vampire just like his teacher, Colin Robinson (Proksch), an energetic vampire and day walker: he delights in humans, but not with his blood

The second season also featured a guest spot from Star Wars & # 39; Mark Hamill as a vampire looking for Laszlo, who owed him money.

"We are incredibly pleased that critics and the public are involved Darkness"Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment said." Week after week, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV. "