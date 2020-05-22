What do you lose and gain when we put 9 to 5 from home?

On Thursday Tobi Lütke, founder and CEO of Ottawa-based Shopify, announced on Twitter that most of the 5,000 employees in his company had become permanent homeworkers.
That came the same day as a similar Facebook ad, and it followed remote Twitter work moves and OpenText, a pillar of Canada's technology industry based in Waterloo, Ontario.
Shopify, the most valuable corporation on the Canadian stock exchange, offers products and services that enable small and medium-sized retailers to move online, a popular resource for those who are closed by the pandemic.
In the post-pandemic world, the company's Canadian offices will become "recruiting centers,quot; and places where employees can meet in person when needed. The future of a recently announced Shopify office in Vancouver is still being worked out. So is the general meaning of a permanent shift to remote work.
It seems more than rude to anyone who still has a job complaining about where they do their job duties. But for many people, remote work is an unpleasant news.
I have worked from home (and on the go for assignments) since CompuServe was my email provider, but many only started a few months ago with blocking.
I called Henry Mintzberg, one of Canada's leading business theorists and professor of management studies at the Desautels College of Management at McGill University in Montreal, to speak about remote work. Since you've long urged managers to connect regularly with employees on the store floor or in the office, their review surprised me a bit. Here is some of our conversation, which has been edited for space and clarity.
Is it possible to draw conclusions from the global movement towards home work during the pandemic?
Many people work quite independently, sometimes even when facing each other.
There are many, many types of work where people do not need to interact with each other. And then why not at home? Why invest in all those bricks and mortars?
Two months of using Zoom sometimes three or four times a day makes me realize that while it's not the same as face-to-face, it's very close, especially compared to email.
So as people get used to it, they clearly don't have to go to the office, they don't have to get on a plane. That obviously is going to have an impact.
What do we lose by not dealing virtually with colleagues?
My first book, "The nature of managerial work, "was about the oral nature of the manager's job: about inflection, hand movements and tone of voice and all that sort of thing.
We actually have all of that on video. So in fact there is not much loss.
I think what is lost is almost psychic in the sense that when you walk into a room, you can feel a sense of energy or whatever. And you don't have that.
But as someone who always suspected that, you are losing very little. I'm amazed at how little you lose and how much you earn because you don't have to spend hours on an airplane or driving to work.
But there has always been concern that telecommuting may hamper careers.
Right, the kind of thing out of sight, out of mind, although this is not completely out of sight. It's hard to play politics on a Zoom call and you're not plotting behind the coffee machine. But maybe that's a good thing.
And don't forget that if everyone does it, you still have to promote people. So if everyone is at home, you should promote people at home. You can't just promote people who come into the office.
Obviously, many jobs cannot be done at home. But is there work that doesn't involve, for example, working in a sawmill or shop, treating patients in hospitals, or whatever is best done in person?
For my groups, some of our most intense brainstorming has been when we are face to face and struggle with problems and then find creative solutions.
I think really creative and difficult project work needs face to face interaction. People will still come in and work interactively sometimes because if they don't, they will get less and less creativity.
My colleague Dan Bilefsky recently spoke to someone whose work is creative and cannot be done profitably from home: a Mongolian contortionist with Cirque du Soleil. She has been trapped on a cruise ship for weeks, as the closure of the pandemic has led Cirque, which once had great success, to a deep crisis.
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we doing?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.
%MINIFYHTMLe0bb9ab5757a0a28a4da02ecf2587a2212%