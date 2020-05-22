WH-1000XM4 headphones from Sony may let you pair more than one device

A new leak suggests what to expect from Sony's WH-1000XM4, the next successor to WH-1000XM3, one of the best wireless headphones on the market.

Details come from Twitter user justplayinghard, who tweeted information they got from a recent teardown of Sony's Headphones Connect app. The code suggests that the M4 headphones can be paired simultaneously with two devices, a feature that is not present in its predecessor. In the current model, you must reconnect if you want to use a different device.

The M4 may also include a feature called "Smart Talking,quot;, which allows the headphones to detect voices and adjust the ambient sound so you can listen to conversations without removing the headphones. Its predecessor has something similar called Ambient Sound Mode, which allows you to hear ambient sound while using headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphone Connect 7.0.1 Information It looks identical to the XM3.

You can change some (if not all) of the headset settings based on your location (set locations or your own) and use the Google Maps API to do this. New DSSE Extreme (also on X1ii), probably AI Upscaling pic.twitter.com/7hpGMIE7Bb – JustPlayingHard (@justplayinghard) May 21, 2020

The images of what the headphones would look like also came out of the teardown, and they look very similar to the M3, as previous leaks showed.

Sony's upcoming headphones were previously leaked in March through a presentation by Anatel, a Brazilian regulatory agency. The leak included photos of the M4, they look a bit thicker than the M3. They also revealed that the new headphones may include longer battery life, possibly reaching the 40-hour range on a single charge, four hours longer than the typical battery life of its predecessor.

The disassembly does not indicate when the headphones will come out, nor has Sony released any information on the M4 headphones. It may be released soon, as the headsets appear to have gone through the Federal Communications Commission for approval in late 2019.