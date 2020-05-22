WGA Proposes "Tiered Bonuses" for Waste Transmission in Contractual Talks with Producers – Up News Info

The WGA has proposed a "tiered bonus system" to increase transmission waste in its ongoing negotiations with management's AMPTP for a new film and television contract.

"In the broadcast, the audience equals the success of the companies," the union's negotiating committee said today in its latest statement to members. “Writers who create content that draws large audiences should be rewarded for the success of their work. As the audience increases, the residual payments should also increase. We are proposing a tiered bonus system that is paid, in increments, based on the number of transmissions on subscription transmission platforms.

"As we enter the global era of business broadcasting," he added, "the minimum core agreement should reflect the realities of writing in the broadcast marketplace and ensure that we share in the success these services derive from the programming we create." . the guild said.

"The residual payments are the back end and the backstop of all middle-class writers," said the negotiating committee. “They are how we share the enduring value of our work and the continued growth of the business. But in the broadcast world, where content remains unique to a single global platform, revenue-based waste that grew alongside studio revenue from licensing and overseas sales has been replaced by low annual fixed payments. . We have a number of proposals to ensure that this long-standing pact, where we share business growth, continues in the transmission market. ”

The message noted that "broadcasting is the fastest growing segment of the business; global subscription broadcast revenue doubled in the past four years to $ 37 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 62 billion in 2023. Disney + only launched in November 2019 and has already reported 54.5 million global subscribers. Netflix recently reported nearly 183 million global subscribers. The pandemic has cemented the impending dominance of the broadcast, making its economic value clear. In March and Last April, for example, streaming platforms saw their audience grow 117% over the previous year, with the launch of new platforms in the coming months, those numbers will only increase.

“We must also increase the fixed payments that apply to both reuse of domestic and foreign subscription transmission. As these services grow, the benchmark for constant worldwide availability of the programming we create must increase. Both Netflix and Amazon have far more foreign than domestic subscribers. Disney + is on the same path. And yet, the foreign fixed residue for our work is only 35% of the domestic residue in the first year, and it decreases after that. This is divorced from the global broadcast business imperative, where companies use what we create to potentially attract hundreds and millions of subscribers worldwide. We are seeking to significantly increase foreign waste to accurately reflect the value of our work in the foreign market. "

Comedy variety shows "have become a staple of broadcast services," the guild said, "and yet their writers receive minimal waste for their work. There is no justification for that. We are proposing that writers of comedy varieties receive the same kind of waste as writers who create comedies and dramas on the same subscription broadcast services. ”

The union also said that ad-supported video-on-demand TV series replays (AVOD) "increasingly replace replays of the broadcast network, and they do so by paying us pennies on the dollar. Meanwhile, executives brag about how this on-demand availability draws millions of viewers. We are proposing an increase in the residual for the reuse of traditional media on AVOD platforms. "