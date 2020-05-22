West 7th Street bars reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – After weeks of silence, the music plays again around West 7th.

"The company I work for, One Entertainment, has some bars here on 7th Street, and it's a lot of the employees who have been out of a job; waiters, our support staff," explained Playground general manager Brandon Martinez.

The bar is one of many that have been dark since St. Patrick's Day. While the bars are now reopening, they are also taking precautions.

"We have tables measured six feet away," said Martinez. "My doorman will not only be responsible for verifying IDs in advance, but we will also have a hand sanitizer so everyone gets a little bit when they enter the bar."

In establishments throughout the area, staff members wear masks and gloves.

"It's really nice, but it can also be a little scary," said Emily Pederson, who was having a drink. "When you open again, you really don't know what you're exposed to."

But not all clients were so concerned.

"Financially I think it is better for us as a community to be here being part and living life," said Nate Bernard.

Martinez told Up News Info 11 that he feels ready and ready to reopen. He said he feels ready and happy to return to business.

"They say it is time to go, I think we have waited the appropriate time to do it again," he said.