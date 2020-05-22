Watch Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel sweetly surprise a nurse in Philadelphia

Jimmy Kimmel brought out a special surprise for a nurse in Pennsylvania in the Thursday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

As part of the show's #HealthCareHero initiative, the 52-year-old host honored Natasha Lewis, who works for the City of Philadelphia at Health Center 9.

"I love my job. I have been a registered nurse for over 10 years," she said via video chat. "I have been an outpatient for the past 10 years. I enjoy it. I love educating my patients. I love taking care of them when they are well and when they are sick."

Lewis also spoke highly of his co-workers.

"They are improving. At first it was difficult, but we remain strong," he said. "We really stay strong. We are a team. Without them, I don't know how I could do it."

Kimmel was not the only one who wanted to thank Lewis for all his hard work. In fact, he thought it would be fun to invite someone else from Philadelphia to join his call:Kevin Hart!