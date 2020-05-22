Watch Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin's Steamy PDA session in a music video

Talk about an iconic trio!
On Friday, Rainsford He released the music video for his new single "Crying In The Mirror,quot;, and featured some familiar faces.
Protagonist Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin, the colorful and dreamlike video, directed by Cara Delevigne, shows the aftermath of a love that went wrong and follows the model as she tries to rebuild her broken heart. As she remembers their relationship, viewers look at Gerber and the Wizards of Waverly Place Alum shares several romantic hugs with each other, including a steamy kissing session. Grieved at the loss of her love, Gerber displays her acting skills as she sulks in her room, offering a poignant performance as she cries for Sulkin.
Excited to share the music video with fans, the 18-year-old turned to social media to check them out. "Crying in the mirror,quot; now @rainsford. Don't be fooled by the river of tears, we had a lot of filming this video. Directed by @caradelevingne with @greggsulkin who took constant crying like a champion ", Gerber wrote. "and a special thanks to @margaretqualley for production / catering / emotional support. I LOVE YOU GUYS !!!
She added: "I LOVE YOU GUYS! I feel so lucky to be able to create with my friends! Link in my bio for full video and tantrum,quot; Proud of her performance, Rainsford commented on her post, saying: "You I love you so much, sweet Kaia! ", Adding a heart thread, a kiss mark and crying emojis.
Celebrating her directorial debut, Delevingne also shared a sweet message on social media. "How lucky to have my directorial debut on such an amazing song by my friend @rainsford and starring @kaiagerber @greggsulkin," she posted, along with an behind-the-scenes shot of her and the musician on set. "I am so proud of that and I hope you enjoy it! Link in the biography. X,quot;
Sulkin left the new director a supporting comment applauding his work: "Amazing vision (emoji applauding) great group."
Gerber fans know this was not his first time on camera. In addition to starring in countless modeling campaigns over the years, she made her acting debut in Sister cities In 2016, playing the role of 13-year-old Carolina in the star-studded television movie, which she also starred in. Jacki Weaver, Troian Bellisario, Amy Smartand Michelle Trachtenberg.
Check out Gerber and Sulkin's package on the PDA in the music video above!
%MINIFYHTMLf38386a8459566a154ed8efd6b5afe1014%