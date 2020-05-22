Watch Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin's Steamy PDA session in a music video

Talk about an iconic trio!

On Friday, Rainsford He released the music video for his new single "Crying In The Mirror,quot;, and featured some familiar faces.

Protagonist Kaia Gerber and Gregg Sulkin, the colorful and dreamlike video, directed by Cara Delevigne, shows the aftermath of a love that went wrong and follows the model as she tries to rebuild her broken heart. As she remembers their relationship, viewers look at Gerber and the Wizards of Waverly Place Alum shares several romantic hugs with each other, including a steamy kissing session. Grieved at the loss of her love, Gerber displays her acting skills as she sulks in her room, offering a poignant performance as she cries for Sulkin.

Excited to share the music video with fans, the 18-year-old turned to social media to check them out. "Crying in the mirror,quot; now @rainsford. Don't be fooled by the river of tears, we had a lot of filming this video. Directed by @caradelevingne with @greggsulkin who took constant crying like a champion ", Gerber wrote. "and a special thanks to @margaretqualley for production / catering / emotional support. I LOVE YOU GUYS !!!