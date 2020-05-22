Watch Antoni Porowski realize that his family feud mistake is too late

Family celebrity fight is back and that means two things: 1. Steve HarveyReactions are also back and 2. We are facing many celebrities zing with each other.
In the exclusive preview above, take a look at some of the matches including Weird eye vs. Weird eye for straight man, broadcast Sunday, May 31 on ABC. So is, Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez Go against Bobby berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, So France and Weird eye season four hero Wesley Hamilton. The OG Weird eye the cast is playing for The Trevor Project, the new kids are playing for GLSEN.
The trailer above also features the first looks Ray Romano against Brad Garrett and Romano zinging: "If you were so much fun on the show, we could have done it for a couple of years."
Other games include Team Andy Cohen (Andy Cohen, Bevy smith, Jeff Lewis, Amy Philips and John Hill) against the team Beverly Hills Royal Housewives (Kyle richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Teddi Mellencamp), Equipment The bold type (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore and Sam Page) vs. equipment RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race (RuPaulCarson Kressley Latrice Royale, Michelle Visage and Raven-David Petruschin)
Team Andy Cohen is playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Team RHOBH is playing for Children & # 39; s Hospital of Los Angeles. The bold type is playing for Girls, Inc. and Endurance race is playing for the Ali Forney Center.
See Antoni intervene with host Steve Harvey in the previous preview.
Family celebrity fight premieres on Sunday, May 31 on ABC.
