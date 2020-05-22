Watch Antoni Porowski realize that his family feud mistake is too late

Family celebrity fight is back and that means two things: 1. Steve HarveyReactions are also back and 2. We are facing many celebrities zing with each other.

In the exclusive preview above, take a look at some of the matches including Weird eye vs. Weird eye for straight man, broadcast Sunday, May 31 on ABC. So is, Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez Go against Bobby berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, So France and Weird eye season four hero Wesley Hamilton. The OG Weird eye the cast is playing for The Trevor Project, the new kids are playing for GLSEN.