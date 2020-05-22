Walton Goggins tells the documentary "NASA & SpaceX" about the launch of Falcon 9 – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins, you go for the narrative. The Unicorn Star lends her voice to NASA and SpaceX: journey to the future, the two-hour documentary that will air next week on Discovery and Science Channel.

%MINIFYHTML59cb913cca75f4d436efb8785332bfe913% %MINIFYHTML59cb913cca75f4d436efb8785332bfe913%

the Justified The Emmy nominee will narrate the project documenting NASA's Wednesday launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule, known as Demo-2.

"Walton Goggins is the voice of the new space age," said executive producer Aaron Fishman.

Bob Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley

NASA / SpaceX



A film crew was granted unprecedented access to NASA and SpaceX headquarters, giving viewers a rare glimpse into Launch Control and the first-hand accounts of SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk, NASA Administrator Jim Bridentstine and the astronauts flying the mission: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

Related story Live launch of NASA and SpaceX from Elon Musk: Discovery & Science Channel to broadcast historical takeoff and 2-hour Docu; Katy Perry, Adam Savage and Mark Rober among the guests

The documentary reveals the behind-the-scenes action with teams of SpaceX engineers, NASA employees, and scientists as they fulfill SpaceX's mission to "fly, test, and fix" their way to the International Space Station, with the goal of eventually flying. to the moon and to Mars. The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Capsule will send American astronauts into space for the first time since the space shuttle retired in 2011.

Discovery



Storied Media Group produces NASA and SpaceX: journey to the future. Aaron Fishman, Todd Hoffman and Storied Media executive producer Michael Miller, along with co-EPs Kevin Harding, Tarin Laughlin and Director X.

The docu was made in collaboration with The Washington Post and its writer Christian Davenport, who gained internal access to key players.

Goggins won a Critics' Choice Award for his turn of support on HBO Deputy Directors. Her television credits also include The fair gems, six, Sons of Anarchy and The shield and a voice role in Amazon's upcoming animated series Invincible. On the big screen it appeared in Quentin Tarantino's book. the hateful eight and Django Unleashed and movies like Ant-Man and the wasp and tomb Raider. Recently wrapped Fat Man in front of Mel Gibson. The actor is represented by ICM and Darris Hatch Management and Production.

NASA and SpaceX: journey to the future will air on May 25 at 9 p.m. PT / ET in Science and at 10 p.m. PT / ET May 26 on Discovery. Discovery will also broadcast the NASA / SpaceX launch live on May 27.