Vodafone: Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer from Heineken will be the new president of Vodafone – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML3c0455a292d955bc08dc0978d4db3fad13% %MINIFYHTML3c0455a292d955bc08dc0978d4db3fad13%

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, has recruited Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer, the current CEO of brewery Heineken, to succeed Gerard Kleisterlee as president since November this year.

The British company said Van Boxmeer, a Belgian, will join as non-executive director on July 28.

He has been Heineken's CEO since 2005, presiding over a nearly three-fold increase in his share price through a combination of strategic transactions and organic growth. He will hand the paper over to the Asia-Pacific chief, Dolf van den Brink, in June.

Van Boxmeer "is a very experienced businessman with a deep understanding of our geographic regions and brings very strong sales and a customer focus," said Kleisterlee, who has been the president of Vodafone for nine years.

"I am looking forward to working with (CEO) Nick (Read) and the executive team to drive Vodafone's strategy, ensuring that we create significant value for all stakeholders," said Van Boxmeer.

Earlier this month, Vodafone reported a 2.6% increase in basic earnings for the full year and maintained its dividend, offsetting the corporate trend to reduce or scrap payments due to the coronavirus crisis.

Vodafone shares, down 12% so far in 2020, closed at 129 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at £ 34.5 billion ($ 42.1 billion).

