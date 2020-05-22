Vergecast: Microsoft Build 2020, Elon Musk's Factory Game, and Joe Rogan Moves to Spotify

It's Friday, which means there is a new episode of The Vergecast to tell you about all the news this week. Join Nilay, Dieter, and a rotation of other editors for everything you need to know. The three topics covered this week are:

During the first part of the show, Edge Senior publisher Tom Warren joins Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn to discuss what was announced at Microsoft Build 2020 and what's next for Windows software.

A little over 35 minutes into the show, Edge Deputy editor Elizabeth Lopatto briefs us on Elon Musk's latest efforts, including his battle with Alameda County over the opening of his factory, his protests against shutdown orders, and the upcoming launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Last but not least, senior reporter Ashley Carman pauses to explain the importance of Spotify's landing Joe Rogan's experience podcast as exclusive.

There's a lot more discussed in this episode, so listen here or on your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Other stories discussed in this episode: