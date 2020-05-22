US Army Soldiers USA They train with a legendary Soviet machine gun – Upnews Info

US Army Soldiers USA They received hands-on experience with foreign multiple-weapon systems, including a legendary Soviet-designed machine gun during weapons training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Soldiers were trained to employ, maintain, and attack targets with shotguns, rifles, shotguns, machine guns and machine guns, grenade launchers, and foreign mortars, and in the use of observed fire procedures.

Students assigned to the US Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School. USA In the Special Forces Sergeant-at-Arms Course they have also been trained with an SG-43 Goryunov machine.

The SG-43 Goryunov was a Soviet medium machine gun that was introduced during World War II. It was shared with the 7.62 × 54mmR cartridge and was introduced in 1943 as a replacement for older M1910 Maxim machine guns. It was mounted on wheeled mounts, tripods, and armored vehicles.

After the end of World War II, the SG-43 was upgraded and renamed SGM ("M,quot; for modernization); Dust covers and a new barrel lock were installed, and a fluted barrel was installed to improve cooling. Under the designation SGMT (the "T,quot; which stands for Tankovy, or "Tank,quot;), a coaxially mounted non-stock electric solenoid variant was developed. The SG-43M and SGMB are modified versions with dust covers and are mainly used in armored vehicles.

In addition to World War II, SG-43 served in the Korean War with the Communist forces of North Korea and China. In the Soviet service, the Goryunov, along with the RP-46, was replaced in the 1960s by the PK machine gun due to the change in Soviet tactical doctrine to the concept of a general-purpose machine gun, making the weapon truly obsolete.