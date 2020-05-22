Unwrapping Meghan and Harry's 2 year wedding anniversary gifts

Considering the nature of life right now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise that the couple kept their anniversary celebrations uneventful.
"They are just going out," a real source told E! News. "No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just spending time as a family. Keeping things simple."
However, that does not mean that their anniversary went without gifts.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
"They generally follow traditional anniversary gift giving," a source shared. "The second year is cotton and each one gives it its own touch. They are very thoughtful and romantic gifts."
The cotton material is said to symbolize both comfort and strength and inspires the metaphor of married couples becoming more intertwined over time.
The couple publicly celebrated their first wedding anniversary last year by sharing never-before-seen photos of their milestone.
"Thank you for all the love and support of so many of you around the world," they said in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. "Each of you made this day even more meaningful."
