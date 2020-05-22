Unrivaled Ramadan for an East African correspondent

The call to prayer rang out a recent afternoon from the Jamia Mosque, a landmark in central Nairobi with green and silver domes and multiple minarets. There should be worshipers converging there during this holy month of Ramadan, but the doors of the mosque remained closed, its prayer rooms having been empty since the closure in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With no congregation to join, I sat in the car, rolled down the windows, and heard the muezzin's voice, a mellifluous sound that made me cry instantly.
This is a Ramadan like no other. The pandemic, which in Kenya has infected at least 1,109 people and killed at least 50 others, has given us the gift of loneliness. Secluded under a partial lockdown in Nairobi and a nationwide curfew that stretches from dusk to dawn, millions of Muslims in Kenya and beyond have traded sprawling banquets to dine alone and watch taraweeh's evening prayers from House.
Sometimes the restrictions imposed bother me because, with 21 brothers and 17 nephews and nieces, iftar food to break the daily fast has always been a bustling family affair for me. We'd start with the dates, then eat spicy samosas and Biryani chicken, skip my mother's legendary camel meat, and share pastries and sweet chai.
Many times, particularly when we were young, we would even watch an episode or two of the historical epics or weeping melodramas that are a mainstay of Arab television during Ramadan. But this year, we are getting more than enough real life drama.
And so we keep ourselves physically separate but find unity in fasting and partying rituals. Things may be falling apart, but I've come to find comfort and continuity in the little things: the paneer samosas sent by a friend's mother, the afternoon runs in a nearby and almost empty forest, the messages from loved ones arrive from all over the world, and the sound of the azan, the call to prayer, transmitted from the top of the minarets.