UK introduces strict quarantine rules for global travelers – Up News Info

The UK has introduced strict quarantine rules for international travelers.

The British government will compel anyone entering the UK from abroad to be quarantined for 14 days.

This will likely impact any hope that numerous international productions, such as those on Netflix The Wizard, restart production in the short term.

The rules were outlined by Interior Minister Priti Patel, who held a briefing with Chief Medical Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Paul Lincoln, Chief of the Border Force.

Travelers will have to provide their UK address and there will be spot checks on border force personnel to ensure that the rules are followed. There will be fines of up to £ 1,000 for anyone who breaks the rules with potentially removed repeat offenders from the UK.

There will be some exceptions, including freight drivers, some foreign medical professionals and officials, as well as those traveling from the Republic of Ireland.

Patel said the measure "would reduce the risk of cases crossing our border."

She said: “I hope that most people do the right thing and follow these steps. But we will take enforcement action against the minority of people who jeopardize the safety of others. "

The move damages plans to boost the British production business, which in addition to a series of local productions, hosts many international and American shows and films.

Business leaders raised concerns, including British Chamber of Commerce chief executive Adam Marshall, who said the industry would be "deeply concerned" about the plans.

"This approach will harm international business and investor confidence at a time when it is vital to demonstrate that the UK can safely open its businesses," he added.