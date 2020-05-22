UIL Sets Rules for Track Marching Summer Programs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML3d13b19360ef0952950e7ee92a991ee713% %MINIFYHTML3d13b19360ef0952950e7ee92a991ee713%

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released its requirements and guidelines for summer sports and band programs in Texas as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As schools have been closed in Texas since March, many were left wondering what they had in store for the summer as the teams and music bands prepared for the new school year.

Now, UIL has established a set of rules that programs will need to adhere to for their summer programs, as concerns about COVID-19 remain in place.

The UIL said summer strength and conditioning and band music programs may begin June 8 with a list of restrictions.

One of the rules requires that attendance at these programs be optional and that students do not have to make up missed days or practices.

Students will also not have access to locker rooms or showers during these programs. UIL said students will have to arrive with their appropriate equipment and then return home to change.

UIL also recommends that schools pre-screen students for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the start of practices.

The full list of requirements can be read here:

Strength and conditioning programs

Music band programs

"We are cautiously optimistic about the start of summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that allow students to return to work with their coaches and principals in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year," he said. Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL Executive Director. "While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately and with the understanding that significant adjustments are needed to ensure security …"