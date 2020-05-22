Twitter debates how Cole Sprouse looks like Terrence Howard in new photoshoot

WENN

After the Jughead Jones of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; shares new photos of him wearing a mustache, some people point out how much he looks like the star of the & # 39; Empire & # 39 ;, but many others disagree.

The last strange debate on Twitter has seen Cole Sprouse being compared to Terrence Howard. The "Riverdale"The actor recently shared new photos of him rocking his mustache with his hair covered in a ponytail.

The photos were taken by photographer Alex Hainer, whom Cole tagged in the caption. "A little more from @alex_hainer to cut my audience two by two," he wrote along with the photos, evoking western and classical vibes.

Cole's photos prompted many social media users to talk about how much he looks like "Empire"Star. Those who think the former child actor bears a great resemblance to the 51-year-old actor quickly took to Twitter to share their views.

Some of the comments say, "Is it Cole Howard or Terrance Sprouse? You decide. But Cole Sprouse looks like Terrance Howard here" and "Um, can anyone explain my Cole Sprouse? HOWARD (sic)". A third user added: "Ppl said Cole Sprouse looks like Terrance Howard and now I can't see him."

However, there were many others who pleaded to differ. "I saw this trend, so I don't know who needs to hear this, but Cole Sprouse doesn't look like any damn Terrence Howard. Some of you have been in the house too long," an apparent Jughead fan Jones' cartoonist on the series. The CW reacted to the comparison.

"Almost half of the accounts tweeting about Cole Sprouse today don't seem to know what Terrence Howard looks like, according to new research," another criticized those who believe Cole and Terrence resemble each other. Someone else expressed their confusion over the comparison with a meme while writing, "I'm trying to find out how Cole Sprouse looks like Terrance Howard. That photo shoot is (fire emoji) though."

Neither Cole nor Terrence have reacted to the comparison.