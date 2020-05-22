Trump "will cheat" to win reelection, Michael Moore tells Bill Maher – Up News Info

It was the politics of the pandemic that took over real time with Bill Maher tonight with Michael Moore as the main guest.

"The only way they can do that is if you can cancel the election or postpone it," Fahrenheit 9/11 director said of Donald Trump's chances at the polls in November against Joe Biden after this COVID-19 spring that has seen nearly 100,000 deaths so far from respiratory disease. "I'm sure that's what's going through your head right now."

Not that Moore was advocating that Trump's rivals take the ultimate bait and switch as an easy and blunt move.

"None of us should take it for granted," the Oscar winner told the HBO host of Donald Trump's re-election prospects, despite Art of the Deal co-author's disastrous confusion over the coronavirus crisis. "We have to behave as if he were winning a second term," Moore added with a punch to Democrats who complain about that language. And remember, love it or hate it, Moore has a good pedigree on this. As Maher pointed out in real time today, the filmmaker was one of the few public figures who took Trump seriously in 2016.

"He knows exactly what he's doing, he was in Michigan this week," continued Flint-born Moore in the bi-coastal interview that was filmed yesterday. "It is the third time he has been to Michigan in three weeks," he said of the crown campaign in the vital state of Wolverine. "He believes he will achieve this," Moore said, despite the majority of polls. They have a former vice president. and alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden as leader.

"Hillary won by three million votes in the popular vote, as we call it, I think Biden will win by five million," said podcast presenter Rumble Moore in comparison between 2016 and 2020 from his top New York apartment of a closed door. movies. "But I think Trump could still win the Electoral College. So we all have to really be in fight mode, because he is. "

"If you listen to him and take him at his word, understand that he's been telling the truth for a long time," Moore said seriously about the 45th POTUS after Maher gave Trump a compliment of "speaking his inner monologue" in His calculations. politicians. "It is not the greater truth, but its truth … it would pass a lie detector if you connect it."

"The only way Republicans can win is if they cheat," said Moore, stating that most Americans are really fundamentally in sync with progressive politics.

"He is just trying to scare the liberals because the liberals are easily scared," he continued, referring to the heavily reopened, heavily armed mobs of the United States that have assaulted state legislatures and protested outside the running of the bulls and mayors under Trump's nudge. "Don't be scared, we are the majority!"

Before Bowling for Columbine filmmaker joined the latest edition of the home stay Real timeA fit, booted Maher began the show with his traditionally timely and sometimes heavy monologue from his spacious West L.A. backyard.

Joking about GrubHub delivery workers and spending Memorial Day weekend "at home" with big laughs over the crowd's old images, Maher wasted little time throwing himself into his lead role: Donald Trump.

After dispensing with the first Celebrity Apprentice the host's current intake of hydroxychloroquine to avoid the coronavirus and with a quick scene of John Wilkes Booth preparing to shoot Abraham Lincoln, the Cannibal Women in the Avocado Death Forest The actor also scoffed at the great efforts of most states to reopen. "No plan, no consistency," said Maher standing in his outdoor bar. "It is the opposite of Afghanistan, we do not have an entry strategy

Along with Moore, Real Time had remote and split-screen sessions with New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman and Los Angeles Lakers nutrition consultant Dr. Cate Shanahan as guests tonight. The latter is another of those insightful conversations about health and the "truer foods" Maher has specialized in in recent years.

Fresh from the success seen on YouTube of the environmental objective Planet of humans documentary produced by the executive, Real time It wasn't Moore's only media hit of the day. Earlier Friday, the Fahrenheit 11/9 pilot was on MSNBC The beat with Ari Melber proclaiming that Trump "has to be fought tooth and nail" in the incumbent's likely efforts to hamper the November election.